YPS Board discusses Blueprint adjustments

Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew presented an adjustment to the district’s Back to School Blueprint, but emphasized school will be back in session as previously scheduled. A hybrid learning backup plan would affect York High School and York Middle School. “If the situation warrants it, this is what we felt is a better situation than what we came up with in June,” Bartholomew said. “If we can have some face-to-face and some remote learning, that’s better than all remote.” The implementation of the new hybrid learning plan is subjective, Bartholomew said. “There’s not metric that says, ‘now is the time,’” he said. “We would only do this if we had a significant change.”