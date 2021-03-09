YPS Board convenes

YORK – York Public Schools Board of Education met for a regularly-scheduled meeting Monday, March 8.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported that as of Monday afternoon, there were no student COVID-19 cases, but two quarantines. Employee coronavirus numbers had also vastly improved, with only one employee having a positive case, and no staff quarantines due to exposures. Bartholomew said there will be a comprehensive report on COVID-19 cases at the school sometime in March.
Faculty and staff COVID-19 vaccinations are slated for Friday, March 12. There will be an early dismissal. “I’m glad that it worked out to be on a Friday,” Bartholomew said. Friday Johnson & Johnson vaccinatios will be administered, however employees also had the option of receiving the Mederna vaccine. A handful of teachers opted for Mederna, which will be administered at a later date at Four Corners Health Department. Bartholomew said it was a relief to have the school to have a vaccination opportunity available so soon. “There were schools who weren’t anticipating a vaccine until the last week of April,” Bartholomew said. Substitute teachers will also have the option to receive a vaccination through the school.
Also on the topic of substitute teachers, the substitute teacher hiring has been relatively low, especially considering there were multiple teachers who took maternity leave. “If you look as far back as 2013 we’re in really good shape,” Bartholomew said.
Ali Lovin, York Middle School Language Arts teacher, submitted her resignation.
The Board approved renewing Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) membership. A private nonprofit, NASB helps member school boards with advocacy and consultation resources, board development opportunities and training.
Continuing to co-op wrestling with McCool Junction was approved – more or less as a formality, Bartholomew said. “It is something that has to be approved by the board and submitted to Nebraska School Activities Association.”
The next regularly-scheduled meeting of the YPS Board of Education is 7 p.m. on Monday, March 22 at the York Public Schools District Office.