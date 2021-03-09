YPS Board convenes

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported that as of Monday afternoon, there were no student COVID-19 cases, but two quarantines. Employee coronavirus numbers had also vastly improved, with only one employee having a positive case, and no staff quarantines due to exposures. Bartholomew said there will be a comprehensive report on COVID-19 cases at the school sometime in March.

Faculty and staff COVID-19 vaccinations are slated for Friday, March 12. There will be an early dismissal. “I’m glad that it worked out to be on a Friday,” Bartholomew said. Friday Johnson & Johnson vaccinatios will be administered, however employees also had the option of receiving the Mederna vaccine. A handful of teachers opted for Mederna, which will be administered at a later date at Four Corners Health Department. Bartholomew said it was a relief to have the school to have a vaccination opportunity available so soon. “There were schools who weren’t anticipating a vaccine until the last week of April,” Bartholomew said. Substitute teachers will also have the option to receive a vaccination through the school.