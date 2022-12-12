 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YORK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

YPS bands ring in Christmas

Zamar Rivera works his alto sax as a performer in the sixth grade band during Tuesday night’s Christmas concert in the York High School auditorium. By evening’s end, six bands of talented young instrumentalists had appeared on stage.

YORK – Four middle school bands joined two groups from the high school presented an evening of Christmas instrumental music last Tuesday evening on the YHS auditorium stage.

Opening the show was the sixth grade band with seven songs after which the seventh and eighth-graders performed three selections apiece.

Next up was the respective schools’ jazz bands for two numbers each with the middle schoolers going first, then their high school jazz colleagues.

All six groups were under direction of York Public Schools director of bands Joshua Harris.

The full high school concert band brought the curtain down with “Jingle Bells, Hallelujah!,” “Latin Bell Carol” and “A Winter Celebration.”

The vocal department’s high schools Christmas concert was last (Monday) night. The middle school choirs perform tonight (Tuesday) on the YHS stage.

Upcoming home fine arts events include:

• Community speech performances – February 14

• Speech triangular at YHS – March 9

• YHS A capella vocal performance – March 10

• Fine Arts Fiesta – May 1

• Pops vocal concert – May 8

• Band concert – May 9

• Spring play – May 11-12

aDSC_2286.JPG

Lillian Miller, a trumpeter in the York Middle School eighth grade band, performs during the holiday season Christmas concert of six bands on the York High School auditorium stage.
