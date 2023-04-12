YORK – The York Police Department is working with local residents to help clean up problem properties.

There are some properties in the city where garbage has piled up, trees are falling down, structures are in bad shape, old vehicles are in yards, etc. Not only do they create an eyesore, but they also can be health and safety hazards.

There have been numerous conversations before the city council about how to remedy these situations.

This past week, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden spoke with the administration and council about what his department is doing to help.

He said they have evaluated their process which has included a series of warnings and then negotiations.

“We are cognizant of some property owners’ struggles,” Chief Tjaden said.

If there is a problem property, the police will give the owner/resident a notification/10-day warning. That means they will have 10 days to correct the problem. But if they don’t, then a citation can be issued at the end of the 10-day period.

Chief Tjaden said he wants to promote efficiency and fairness. “If some can’t comply, we will work with them to be fair, and if we see significant improvement, that will be noted. We have, in the past, had a solid response from some who refuse to comply saying they simply will not. But there have also been others willing to do it.”

“What can be done about people who just then move junk from one area to another?” asked Councilmember Vicki Northrop.

“Our goal is to let them know, we will work with you, let’s try to get things back on track,” Tjaden said.

Councilman Stephen Postier offered that there are service organizations in the community who could maybe help clean up some of these properties.

“Some people might not know what to do with appliances that are no longer being used, for an example, so maybe it’s an educational issue,” offered Councilman Jerry Wilkinson. “And we probably need to do another clean-up day.”

The city has had clean-up days in the recent past, during which landfill fees were waived for certain hours on certain days, in order to encourage residents to take items there.

Wilkinson asked if there was a way individuals who have called in with concerns can know those are being addressed and actions are being taken to correct these problem properties. Chief Tjaden said he could provide a private listing for council members so they would be informed as to what processes are underway for which properties and they could pass along positive information to their constituents if asked.

“I would like to have more people know about the resources we have available, to help them get their properties cleaned up,” Chief Tjaden said.

“A consistent message would be effective,” added Mayor Barry Redfern.

The council thanked Tjaden for their work.

“We don’t want to drop the hammer, but if we have resources available, we’d like to see what they can get done in 10 days,” the chief said.