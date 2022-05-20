 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YPD investigating attempted bank robbery at Cornerstone North

This man entered the north branch of Cornerstone Bank on North Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, shortly before 5 p.m. If someone recognizes this individual, they are asked to call the police department immediately.

 York Police Department provided photos

YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating an attempted bank robbery which occurred Thursday, May 19, at approximately 4:56 p.m.

Police say the situation happened at the north branch of Cornerstone Bank, located at 1730 North Lincoln Avenue.

“The suspect entered the building at approximately 4:56 p.m., wearing gray sweatpants, A black long-sleeved shirt and a COVID mask. Suspect appears to be a white male of tall, slender build. The male left the property with an undisclosed amount of money,” police say.

Still photos were captured from surveillance video and readers are asked to examine the photos to see if they recognize the suspect.

If they do or have any information regarding the identity of this person, they are asked call the police department at 402-363-2640 or York County Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of this person could be eligible for cash rewards.

