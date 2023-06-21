YORK — Over 50 youth are starring in this week’s “Toodles of Treasure Town and Her Snowman” presented by the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theater.

The performance, directed by John I Baker, is based on Frederic Chaplin’s “Toodles of Treasure Town and Her Snowman” book that was published in 1908. The performance will tell the tale of young Toodles (Cadence Marquart) and her cat Tiddle-de-winks (Allanna Gillespie), who travels to Treasure Town in the hopes of restoring the health and fortune of Toodles’ father. Transported by a magical slow globe, Toodles and her cat traveled with Pedro (Isaiah Kreifels), Steena (Arabella Robison), Mr. Perriwinkle the Balloonist(Carter Heath), and Mr. Snowman (Kaewyn Robison), who is in constant peril of melting. They must overcome the evil Harum Scarums and find the Spring of Health to save Toodles’ father.

Baker, an associate professor of communication and theatre at York College, is going on his 30th year of directing children’s theatre. This is his 22nd year in directing the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre. During his time, he’s directed over 130 productions.

Baker said, “I enjoy watching them discover their abilities through acting on stage and bringing their characters to life. I also love having them act out stories they don’t know and discover stories they don’t hear about all the time. There’s more out there than Harry Potter.”

The cast has been hard at work since Labor Day. Baker said they practice from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., five days a week leading up to their week of performances.

Baker said, “I have a wonderful set of actors. They’ve been working hard and we’ve had a lot of fun at rehearsals.”

Cadence Marquart stars at Toodles. Also playing lead roles are Alanna Gillespie as Tiddle-de-winks, Arabella Robison as Steena, Hannah Kreifels as the mother and Sara Reynolds as Loyal. Klaire Heberlee plays Firefly. Isaiah Kreifels plays Pedro and Carter Heath is signor Periwinkle. Playing the Snowman is Kaewyn Robison.

Other lead roles are Jackson Heathe as Cirillo, Carl Wilson as Lorcan, Gage Stahr as Hi-Ho, Ronin Lee as Nilsine, Lena Groetzinger as Nyx, Madison Vodicka as Aramus, Anna Vodicka as Vidarr and Levi heath as the census taker, Jainey Rinehart as High-cock-a-lorem, Raima Kreifels as Queen Elinora, Brianna Gillespie as Milton, Asher Stewart as Mighty Joe, Brodie Newquest as Cambran the Bent Nose, Mackenzie Stewart as Hartwin, Tomas Hernadez as Father and Gracie Long as Fiddle Sticks.

Playing as cockatoos are Braxton Wiley, Olivia Nielsen, Alyah Mierau, Maylee Jordan, Elise Marquart, Tyce Goodwin and Kemper Marquart.

Playing as marching cockatoos are Evelyn Clark, Brailyn Epp, Corianna Gillespie, Antonio Gomez, Aubrey Heberlee, Matilda Owens, Reese Scheinost, Julie Seachord, Maycie Snodgrass, Sophie Staehr, Cora Turner and Axah Wiley.

Playing as good-luck-soldiers are Emerson Epp, Rachel Holthe, Rylie Lopez, Rosalie Mizner, Deven Seachord, Gabriel Seachord and Elle Simmons.

Baker said the audience can expect, “a little bit of magic and lots of young actors learning about acting and starting to practice their trade and their abilities.”

Performances are June 22, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m. and June 25 at 2 p.m. at the Yorkshire Playhouse.