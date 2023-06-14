Hundreds of high school students, styling in their teal t-shirts, took over York University this week at the 2023 Soul Quest event. High School students from all over the country came to worship, attend biblical classes, and join each other in fellowship for an encouraging and uplifiting week. They even walked the downtown streets of York, completing multiple service projects including painting fire hydrants, picking up trash along sidewalks, and volunteering at Wessels Living History Farm and the York Fire Department.