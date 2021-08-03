Youth 'go for the gold' at summer camp

YORK -- In celebration of the Tokyo Olympics 2021, York Parks and Recreations hosted the Going for the Gold summer camp from Monday, July 26, to Friday, July 30. Kids, kindergarten through fifth grade, had the opportunity to feel what it’s like to compete for the gold at the Olympics.

On Monday, the kids got the ball rolling by crafting paper Olympic torches and playing beach volleyball. As kids dove for volleyballs and worked together on crafts, they learned how to be a supportive teammate. Summer camp leader Jacob Howe said, “This camp is meant to teach kids how to support one another on a team and be a good sport whether they are on the sidelines or on the court.”

Tuesday included watching the movie, “Game Plan,” which taught them about sportsmanship. York Parks and Recreation summer intern Reegon Cast said, “I loved planning out this whole week and coming up with ideas the kids would enjoy both outside and inside, especially when the weather is not permitting.”

The heat and humidity did not put a halt on Olympic days. On Wednesday, the kids made Olympic rings out of paper plates and chained them together. They completed the afternoon with a classic game of dodgeball.