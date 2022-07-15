 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth "Giddy Up" at York Parks and Rec Summer Camp

YPRRodeo3.JPG

At York Parks and Recreation summer camp, Annsley Vernon teaches Rylee Cornett how to brush a horse.

 News-Times/Naomy Snider

YORK -- Kids participating in the York Parks and Recreation summer camp had the opportunity to channel their inner cowboy and cowgirl this week at East Hill Park.

The University of Nebraska Lincoln rodeo team came to town and gave kids a hands-on, learning experience on roping cattle. Recreation Coordinator Michaela Stuhr said their program aims to expose kids to something they don’t see every day.

UNL Rodeo Coach Marshall Peterson said they travel throughout the state during the summer, teaching youth “the basics of learning how to rope, and how to be a cowboy.” This was their third clinic of the summer.

The Vernon family -- Amy, Annsley and Cole -- also came out to teach kids about the basics of daily horse care. Kids learned the proper way to brush a horse’s coat and how to be cautious of any sensitive areas.

This is not the first time York Parks and Rec has organized something like this.

“We try to bring in something to summer camp when it fits the theme,” said Stuhr. “This week's theme was ‘Giddy Up’ and I had the Vernon family lined up to teach roping and bring the horses. I later found out that the UNL team and coach would travel to teach the kids and so they joined the day's activities.”

Marshall stated that they want to “get out and teach kids and bring awareness to the sport and the kids have truly enjoyed it.”

Roping at parks and rec

Haley Teichmeier learns how to rope by UNL Rodeo Coach Marshall Peterson at York Parks and Recreation summer camp.
YPRRodeo2.JPG

Madelyn Barkman from the UNL rodeo team assists Bode Schneider learning how rope.
YPRRodeo4.JPG

Oliver Strand channels his inner cowboy at the York Parks and Rec Summer Camp.
YPRRodeo5.JPG

York Parks and Recreation puts on a rodeo day for the youth.
