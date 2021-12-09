 Skip to main content
Youngsters write story on endangered species, to spread awareness
Youngsters write story on endangered species, to spread awareness

Drawing by kids

YORK – The York News-Times was treated with a special essay written by two York kids who want to spread awareness about endangered animals.

They read “National Geographic Kids” and saw a portion of the magazine about such types of animals that are near extinction.

The magazine suggests one way for kids to help is to help inform the public about the problem.

So they wrote an essay, to inform the York News-Times readership about this issue surrounding one rare animal. This is their essay, as they wrote it (and be sure to check out the accompanying picture they drew as an illustration of this animal:

Pangolins

By Evalee and Kaewyn Robison

Pangolins are interesting animals. But not many people know they exist. Do you want to learn more about these creatures?

Pangolins live in Africa and Asia. Their scales are so tough that lions and other preditors can’t bite through them! Pangolin scales are made of keratin, just like our fingernails.

Pangolins are mammals. Some people think Pangolin scales can be used as medicine, even though there is no science that says Pangolin scales are healthy for you.

Pangolins eat ants and termites. They are a very rare known creature. Pangolin’s habitats are being destroyed. We need to figure out ways to protect this amazing animal.

