Young voices display talent

Groups from the middle school who performed were: Expressions show choir, sixth-grade, seventh-grade and eighth-grade choirs followed by two numbers from the mass, combined choir.

The last half of the evening began with the high school Chamber Singers with four numbers, and then the concert choir performed three. The all girls group Treble in Paradise took the stage for three songs. That set up Dukes and Duchesses, the high school show choir, for three numbers, all impressively sung a cappella (without instrumental accompaniment).