SCHOOL

Young voices display talent

Taya French (center) is flanked by fellow York eighth graders Lily Gibson (left) and Myrah Gaspar (right) during this week’s vocal concert at York High School.

 Steve Moseley

YORK – For two hours Monday evening a large audience soaked in talented young voices in the York High School auditorium.

The occasion? The York Middle and High School Choir Concert under direction of Jessica Wagner with piano accompaniment by Jenna Schwarz.

Groups from the middle school who performed were: Expressions show choir, sixth-grade, seventh-grade and eighth-grade choirs followed by two numbers from the mass, combined choir.

The last half of the evening began with the high school Chamber Singers with four numbers, and then the concert choir performed three. The all girls group Treble in Paradise took the stage for three songs. That set up Dukes and Duchesses, the high school show choir, for three numbers, all impressively sung a cappella (without instrumental accompaniment).

The musical evening brought 119 vocal students onto the stage.

Future home events for York High Arts include:

• Oct. 24 – YMS/YHS marching band Highlights Concert

• Nov. 1 – One-act public performance

• Nov. 11, 12 – One-act York Invitational

• Nov. 29 – One-act student performance (2:30 p.m.) and public performance (8 p.m.)

• Dec. 2 – District one-acts at York

• Dec. 3, 4 – Madrigal Dinner

• Dec. 6 – Band soup supper

• Dec. 6 – YMS/YHS Christmas Band Concert

• Dec. 12 – YHS Christmas Choir Concert

• Dec. 13 – YMS Christmas Choir Concert

York High Chamber Singers perform during their portion of Monday’s concert of choirs. Shown (from left) are Lily Houston, Andrew Van Gomple, Brody Booth (above), Ethan Montgomery (below), Makai Schwarz, Daniel Burgess and Charlie Van Gomple. In the foreground is accompanist Jenna Schwarz.
Alice Coehorn sings her solo during the all-female, York High group Treble in Paradise rendition of ‘Just the Way You Are/Just a Dream’ in Monday’s vocal concert.
The Dukes and Duchesses show choir brought down the curtain on Monday’s YHS/YMS vocal concert in the auditorium. Duchesses in this photo (from left) are: Lael Schwarz, Madi Miller, Mia Burke and Leah Davis.
Entertaining Monday’s concert audience with both voices and antics are Dukes and Duchesses show choir singers: Ethan Montgomery and Charlie Van Gomple (front left and right) and (back left and right) Daniel Burgess and Brody Booth.
