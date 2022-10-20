Young voices display talent

YORK – For two hours Monday evening a large audience soaked in talented young voices in the York High School auditorium.
The occasion? The York Middle and High School Choir Concert under direction of Jessica Wagner with piano accompaniment by Jenna Schwarz.
Groups from the middle school who performed were: Expressions show choir, sixth-grade, seventh-grade and eighth-grade choirs followed by two numbers from the mass, combined choir.
The last half of the evening began with the high school Chamber Singers with four numbers, and then the concert choir performed three. The all girls group Treble in Paradise took the stage for three songs. That set up Dukes and Duchesses, the high school show choir, for three numbers, all impressively sung a cappella (without instrumental accompaniment).
The musical evening brought 119 vocal students onto the stage.
Future home events for York High Arts include:
• Oct. 24 – YMS/YHS marching band Highlights Concert
• Nov. 1 – One-act public performance
• Nov. 11, 12 – One-act York Invitational
• Nov. 29 – One-act student performance (2:30 p.m.) and public performance (8 p.m.)
• Dec. 2 – District one-acts at York
• Dec. 3, 4 – Madrigal Dinner
• Dec. 6 – Band soup supper
• Dec. 6 – YMS/YHS Christmas Band Concert
• Dec. 12 – YHS Christmas Choir Concert
• Dec. 13 – YMS Christmas Choir Concert