Young Professionals lunch, learn together at Mogul's

Five members of the York Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals organization lunched on sandwiches Wednesday and learned about important maintenance practices for the vehicles they drive at Mogul’s Transmission and Towing. From left are: Michaela Stuhr, Kaylee Becker, Emily Perry, Conner Mogul and Marcus Ruhl. Not pictured: Elizabeth Hain. The Young Professionals features a total roster in excess of 80 members. Every other month or so, a learning luncheon like this one is scheduled. Previous topics have included financial management, purchasing a home and others.