Young Artists Get Crafty at Artistic Me

YORK - Over the course of summer vacation, York Parks and Rec has offered many learning opportunities for students. Monday, July 12th through Thursday, July 15th, students from kindergarten through 5th grade explored their artistic interests at the Artistic Me program at the York Auditorium.

Intern of Yorks Park and Rec Reegon Cast said, “Artistic Me is giving kids a chance to be creative in a fun way. We have a student here who wants to become an artist someday, and Artistic Me gives him that extra time to craft and have fun.”

On Monday, students painted flower pots and stepping stones with flashy colors. One may think the flower pots would be used for flowers only, but on Tuesday, the students transformed their flower pots into candy dispensers. They glued glass bowls to their painted flower pots which makes the perfect DIY candy holder.