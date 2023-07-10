Recently, the Graze Master Group presented the Nebraska Marine Daegan William-Tyeler Page Defending the Soil Memorial Award to the Gary and Shari Peters family at our second annual conference held June 28-29 in Seward, Neb. The purpose of this event and our work all throughout the year is to help the agriculture industry and rural communities seek solutions that work in tandem with nature, while enhancing farm and ranch profitability, hence the group’s mission – Balancing Nature and Profitability.

The award was designed to honor the memory of Corporal Page who served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division based at Camp Pendleton, Calif. On August 26, 2021, Page, age 23, was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get on flights out of the country.

The Graze Master Group designed this award to keep alive the memory of sacrifices made by Page, his comrades, and also military service and community members who have made sacrifices to improve the future for our rural and urban citizens. Because the land has been fought for and defended in a multitude of ways, the very least we can do as community leaders, farmers, and ranchers is protect and renew the soil and all natural resources under our management and care.

Gary and Shari faced a parent’s ultimate nightmare when they lost their son to lymphoma. A journal Gary wrote about their son, “Stronger – The Jacob Peters Story,” continues his legacy. “Nebraska has the highest pediatric cancer rate west of Pennsylvania,” Gary said, quoting data from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC). “We want to help people who are trying to really move the needle in some way and find solutions.”

Moving the needle has meant Gary and Shari are dedicating their lives to helping increase pediatric cancer research and exposing information about environmental issues (both human-induced and naturally occurring) causing cancer in all age groups. The Peters family, along with Dr. Don Coulter of the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), were one of the more than 14 presenters seeking to find solutions to help make rural communities and farms and ranches healthier for future generations at the Graze Master event.

The Graze Master Group applauds Gary for stepping out and compelling others to step up and do the same. “It’s about asking ourselves the question, ‘Have I thought about what I am doing and thought about the consequences?’” Gary said about the opportunity to ask these types of questions at the event. “If you haven’t thought about it, you’re just hitting the ‘easy button,’ and perhaps missing there could be a better way.”

The Peters family never stops thinking about the loss of Jacob. Their service to community and country doesn’t cease either. Gary and Shari are ever focused and driven to make a difference and spread awareness when it comes to the high rates of pediatric cancer in Nebraska. Gary served as vice president of the Pediatric Cancer Action Network (PCAN) from 2014-2021 and since 2022 is serving as president of PCAN. He is also a founding board member of the Nebraska Coalition to End Childhood Cancer (NebC3) and he serves as a board member of the Grace Cancer Foundation – a Grand Island area cancer endowment organization. Gary and Shari had Jacob and two other sons – Jerod and Dalton, who are both accomplished in their own right and in service to their community and country.

During his talk at the Graze Master event, Gary shared this simple message on one of his slides, a message that his son Jacob fully embodied during his life on earth, “Be where you are supposed to be. Be there early. Get better.” A statement Jacob also made during his cancer fight was, “You don’t have to get sick to get better.”

There is ample research now to prove that we can do better through our agricultural practices to help alleviate and eliminate issues that impact our natural resources and all living creatures. We have a lot to celebrate in agriculture and we also have a lot of problems to solve. Gary and Shari didn’t give up and their son lives on through their efforts. May we all remember, “You don’t have to get sick to get better.”