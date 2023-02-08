YORK -- The 50th season of the Yorkshire Playhouse will commence this weekend with the opening of “You Can’t Take it With You”. This play may bring back some memories for those who went to the show in 2015 and in 1985.

The original comedy, “You Can’t Take it With You” opened on December 14,1936 at the Booth Theater in New York City. The script was written by American playwrights Moss Hart and George Kaufman. The characters were based off of the family members of both Hart and Kaufman.

The story is about the family of Martin Vanderhoff who lives around the Corner from Columbia University. Yorkshire Playhouse said, “When Martin Vanderhoff retired from business, after realizing it wasn’t any fun, little did he know he would change his whole family’s world. Thirty-five years later, his granddaughter, Alice, plans to bring her fiancé and his parents to meet the family of eccentric characters.”

There 17 total actors who will be putting on the beloved comedy.

The cast in the play includes Traci Hartley playing Grandma Martha Vanderhoff; Kelle Sweazy as Penelope Sycamore; Leroy Ott as Paul Sycamore; Danielle Deal playing Essie Carmichael; Melissa Strong is Alice Sycamore; Ian Wallgren is playing as Tony Kirby; Judy Andrews is Rheba; Nathan Lucina is playing as Donald, Matthew Prellwitz as Mr.De Pinna; Chris Martens as Boris Kolenkhov; Jameson Trauger is playing as Mr. Kirby; Lauran Ostberg is playing as Mrs. Kirby; Lexi Lucina is Gay Wellington; Rosie Kennedy is Mr.Henderson, and extra cast members are Joshua Hartley and Tyrson Bauer.

The performance will be under the direction of Amanda Bauer and her assistant director Carla Prellwitz.

They welcome you to “come to dinner with the Vanderhoffs!” Performances are on Feb. 10-12, Feb. 16-17, and Feb. 19. The Thursday and Friday times are at 7:30 p.m.(doors open at 7:00 p.m.), and the Saturday and Sunday times are at 2:00 p.m.(doors open at 1:30 p.m.). Get your tickets before they run out at yorkshireplayhouse.com.