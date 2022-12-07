Yorkshire to present "Twas the Night Before Christmas"

YORK -- The Yorkshire Playhouse is closing out the final chapter of the 50th season with the “Twas the Night before Christmas: A Musical Review.” Based on old and new Christmas tales, the holiday production will feature dancers, carolers and plenty of festive merriment.

The story is about guests and travelers trapped in a lodge by a misfortunate blizzard during Christmas. The blizzard does not take the Christmas spirit away though.

Director Dr. Clark Roush said guests and travelers “decide to make the best of it by entertaining themselves and the audience gets to peek into the event.”

Roush has experience under his belt from being the musical director or director for the Yorkshire productions of “They’re Playing Our Song,” “Li’l Abner,” “Grease,” “The Taffetas,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Nunsense 2” and “Musical of the Musicals.”

Roush said, “I wanted to try this new template to allow more people to experience it without having to give up two-plus hours a night for six weeks. I also wanted more of an arts extravaganza where more of the community could help their community ring in the holiday season.”

There were 42 auditions, which made casting hard to choose for Roush and his assistant director, Danielle Deal. Playing in this year’s production are actors Carol Baker, John Baker, Mark Billington, Alanna Connely, Jaxevan Connely, Kathy Epp, Dax Ferguson-Howland, Kaya Ferguson-Howland, Gracie Hinz, Chrystal Houston, Eleanor Houston, Rosie Kennedy, Todd Kirshenbaum, Lexi Lacina, Grace Long, Jessica Luebbe, Aylah Mierau, Aubrey Miller, Olivia Nielsen, Aria Reed, Traci Sawyer-Hartley, Maycie Snodgrass and Dr. Roush.

All ages are welcomed to see this Christmas spectacular event that will be performed through Dec. 11. Show times through Friday are at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), with Saturday and Sunday show times at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.). For more information about tickets, visit www.yorkshireplayhouse.com.