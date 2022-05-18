Yorkshire Playhouse to perform classic, "Little Women"

YORK – The Yorkshire Playhouse will be performing Kate Hamill’s adaptation from the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women,” this coming weekend and the next.

The famous and beloved novel will be presented on the Yorkshire stage May 20-22, May 26-27 and May 29. The Thursday and Friday times are at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), with the Saturday and Sunday performances at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) A virtual performance will be available on May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Playhouse says of the play, “Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady. She’s indecorous and headstrong and one day she’s going to be a great American novelist. As she and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class and personal tragedy, Jo March gives us her greatest story: the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.”

Director John Baker, III, said 23 actors auditioned for the 11 available parts, saying the casting was “truly a hard decision.”

The cast includes C. Danielle Deal playing Meg March; Elise Owens is Jo March; Lexi Lacina plays Beth March; and Raima Kreifels is Amy March. Karla Ott plays Marmie March; Judy Andrews is Aunt March; Ian Wallgren is Laurie; and Nacthan Lacina is John Brooks. Dathan Nelson plays Mr. Lawrence and Robert March; Jesus Gomez plays Mr. Dashwood and doctor; and Diana Heath is Hannah as well as Mrs. Mingott and the messenger.

Assistant director is Kathy Epp.

Tickets are available at yorkshireplayhouse.com.