 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Yorkshire Playhouse to perform classic, "Little Women"

  • 0
Yorkshire Playhouse

Playing the leads in the production of “Little Women,” are (in no particular order) C. Danielle Deal, Elise Owens, Lexi Lacina, Raima Kreifels and Karla Ott. 

YORK – The Yorkshire Playhouse will be performing Kate Hamill’s adaptation from the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women,” this coming weekend and the next.

The famous and beloved novel will be presented on the Yorkshire stage May 20-22, May 26-27 and May 29. The Thursday and Friday times are at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), with the Saturday and Sunday performances at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) A virtual performance will be available on May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Playhouse says of the play, “Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady. She’s indecorous and headstrong and one day she’s going to be a great American novelist. As she and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class and personal tragedy, Jo March gives us her greatest story: the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.”

People are also reading…

Director John Baker, III, said 23 actors auditioned for the 11 available parts, saying the casting was “truly a hard decision.”

The cast includes C. Danielle Deal playing Meg March; Elise Owens is Jo March; Lexi Lacina plays Beth March; and Raima Kreifels is Amy March. Karla Ott plays Marmie March; Judy Andrews is Aunt March; Ian Wallgren is Laurie; and Nacthan Lacina is John Brooks. Dathan Nelson plays Mr. Lawrence and Robert March; Jesus Gomez plays Mr. Dashwood and doctor; and Diana Heath is Hannah as well as Mrs. Mingott and the messenger.

Assistant director is Kathy Epp.

Tickets are available at yorkshireplayhouse.com.

March sisters

C. Danielle Deal, Elise Owens, Lexi Lacina and Raima Kreifels star as the four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy.
DSC_4649.jpg
DSC_4729.jpg
DSC_4737.jpg
DSC_4754.jpg
DSC_4801.jpg
DSC_4833.jpg
DSC_4905.jpg
DSC_4989.jpg
DSC_4996.jpg
DSC_5016.jpg
DSC_5051.jpg
DSC_5107.jpg
DSC_5137.jpg
DSC_5243.jpg
DSC_5433.jpg
DSC_5449.jpg
DSC_5450.jpg
DSC_5513.jpg
DSC_5552.jpg
DSC_5581.jpg
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden condemns ‘evil’ of white supremacy after mass shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News