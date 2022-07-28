Yorkshire Playhouse to get visitor improvement fund grant

YORK – The York County Commissioners agreed with the York County Visitors Bureau (YCVB) that the Yorkshire Playhouse should receive a $25,000 grant from the county’s visitor improvement fund – for some façade improvements.

The commissioners took up the matter this week, during their regular meeting. They met with Bob Sautter, director of the YCVB, and Adam Kreifels who was representing The Playhouse.

Kreifels explained that the organization is in the beginning stages of a fundraising campaign in order to make improvements to the building.

“The old awning deteriorated after being there for many years,” Kreifels said. “In talking about that, we also decided to change the way the building appears and we want to make it more recognizable as a community theater.”

He said that will be achieved by putting in a new marquis that will increase the theater’s visibility.

It was noted that people from all over attend productions at the Playhouse – Kreifels said they had people from 72 unique zip codes visit here and spend money in the last year.

“We approached the YCVB about applying for this grant and we have also secured funds through the downtown revitalization program,” Kreifels said. “We are well on our way to reaching our $100,000 goal.”

He said they are currently sitting at about $30,000 in donated money so far.

“We are currently sitting at about $117,000 in the visitor improvement fund now, as far as what is available,” Sautter told the county board.

The money in this fund comes from local lodging taxes and is used to enhance tourism in the county.

“So we have enough funds and this payment of $25,000 would represent about a month of collections,” Sautter said. “When I was on the Yorkshire board, I remember we had members from 45 different communities. So the Playhouse certainly does bring tourism to York County. The Playhouse is also coming up on its 50th anniversary, which will be next year. Not many communities can say they have live theater like we do here.”

“From sitting on the YCVB board, I can say the recommendation for this grant was unanimous,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “The Yorkshire Playhouse is just one more thing that makes York County unique.”

Sautter also noted that the YCVB only has one outstanding grant payment to make – to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. “And that payment won’t be until next year. There is nothing else out there that we are paying on right now.”

The commissioners agreed to the $25,000 grant – meanwhile, the Yorkshire Playhouse members continue to actively fundraise.

“These funds will be used for the outside,” Kreifels said. “We will pursue other funds that will go toward indoor improvements as well.”