Yorkshire Playhouse to celebrate its 50th Season

Since 1973, Yorkshire Playhouse has evoked memories of notable performances of well-known classics to relatively obscure acts. It’s become the heart of entertainment for those in York County as well as those who travel from afar.

Originally conceived by a group of artists, the Yorkshire Playhouse first began with artists performing in various locations around York including the York High School, the Legion Club, and Chances R. Several signature acts "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum", "Dracula" and "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" were the first shows to be performed.

Overtime, Yorkshire Playhouse accumulated boxes and boxes of props, costumes, materials, equipment, chairs, scripts and risers either from purchases or donations from the community and Playhouse Volunteers. There was only one issue with that; there was too much stuff, not enough space. Moving lights, props, chairs, and equipment presented a hassle for the volunteers

Thanks to the generosity of the community and grant they received from the York Community Foundation, the Yorkshire Playhouse Board of Directors was able to purchase and eventually move into the former Hesteds Department Store. Big renovations were made to turn the 115-year-old building into a theater hotspot for locals. The official ribbon cutting of Yorkshire Playhouse was held in November 2000. Ken Ludwig’s screwball comedy play, “Moon Over Buffalo” was the opening play that December.

Adam Kreifels, Yorkshire Playhouse board president said the organization continues to prosper due to the work of volunteers. There is a group of volunteers who staff the box office, promote their shows, act, write newsletters, take the tickets, set up and tear down the set. They are always looking for more volunteers to join.

“The volunteers have always been the key to the Yorkshire Playhouse,” said Kreifels. “There's really a place for anyone; from video, sound, and light production to box office to set building and more.”

As they wrap up their 49th season, Yorkshire hopes they can honor the past while looking forward to the future in this coming season. For the last 50 years, the Yorkshire Playhouse has averaged five or more live shows every year.

Kreifels said, “While we may not have not have a great record of every person involved in a production, the number could easily exceed 1000. We hope to see many cast and crew members return throughout the year to be a part of this huge year.”

To stay in operation, seasonal donations make a difference, said Kreifels. To stay in business, Yorkshire Playhouse relies on sponsorships, memberships and donations. With the generosity of the community, Kreifels hopes the 50th season is the biggest year yet.

There are plenty of sales going around to add to one’s Christmas wish list. Membership packages are on sale and are at a reduced price until December 31. Memberships can be purchased online or by requesting a copy of their membership brochure. Kreifels said, “Single, couple and family memberships are a great way to experience live, community theatre!”

Additionally, corporate sponsorships are on sale. Corporate sponsorships are also on sale. Corporate Sponsors receive vouchers that can be used at any of the mainstage productions and their logo in each show program.

There have a few visual changes made at the front of the building with new signs. Yorkshire playhouse thanks Wallingford Signs and Jensen Lumber Company working together for the new look. Yorkshire also thanks Charlie's USave, York General Hospital, Cornerstone Bank, the York County Visitors Bureau, York Self Storage, the Sunrise Sertoma Club, Jack Vincent and many others through intermission donations throughout the season.

“We’ve really been looking forward to 2023,” said Kreifels. “We started talking about this a few years back when we realized what a big milestone the Yorkshire Playhouse was approaching. Fifty years is a big deal. Shows have been specifically from each of the five decades the Yorkshire Playhouse has been around.”

Yorkshire’s next show is “Twas' the Night before Christmas: A Musical Review” from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11. Tickets are now on sale for $12.50 for Playhouse Members and $15 for the general public. For more information, go to yorkshireplahouse.com