Yorkshire Playhouse production underway

As Roush explained the theme of the story, “How would you react if tragedy struck, suddenly and without warning? Can anyone really be prepared for their world to come crashing down? Howie and Becca Corbett have had the picture perfect life, until their four-year-old son is killed in a tragic accident. Life is not okay for the Corbetts right now, but will Howie and Becca be okay in the end? This drama will take the audience through the pain, heartbreak and hopefully healing that can come in the aftermath of such a traumatic event.”