Yorkshire Playhouse production underway

YORK – The Yorkshire Playhouse is currently in the middle of the production of “Rabbit Hole,” a play written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Mitchell Roush.
The cast list includes C. Danielle Deal as Becca, Chrystal Houston as Izzy, Dathan Nelson as Howie, Kelle Sweazy as Nat and Nathan Sheets as Jason. Assistant Director is Elise Owens.
As Roush explained the theme of the story, “How would you react if tragedy struck, suddenly and without warning? Can anyone really be prepared for their world to come crashing down? Howie and Becca Corbett have had the picture perfect life, until their four-year-old son is killed in a tragic accident. Life is not okay for the Corbetts right now, but will Howie and Becca be okay in the end? This drama will take the audience through the pain, heartbreak and hopefully healing that can come in the aftermath of such a traumatic event.”
Roush said the show does contain strong language and deals with the loss of a child. It is not recommended for small children.
This “intense and beautiful show” opened Sept. 28 and will run through Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee shows on Oct. 2 and 3 at 2 p.m.
COVID regulations will still be enforced for this show. Masks will be worn by all cast members and in-person audiences will be limited.