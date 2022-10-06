 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Yorkshire Playhouse production underway

  • 0
DSC_7962.jpg

The production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” is currently underway at the Yorkshire Playhouse.

YORK – The Yorkshire Playhouse production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” is currently underway.

The play opened on Sept. 30 and will continue on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, with a virtual performance on Oct. 8.

The story is that Edward Tulane is an expensive toy rabbit made of china. He is loved by a little girl, named Abilene, but “Edward doesn’t care. He is vain and self-centered, he has no interest in anyone other than himself. On an ocean voyage, Edward is accidentally thrown overboard and sinks to the bottom of the sea. So begins his journey . . .”

The evening performance on Oct. 7 starts at 7:30 p.m. The weekend matinee on Oct. 9 starts at 2 p.m. The virtual performance on Oct. 8 starts at 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes Elise Owens, C. Danielle Deal, Dan Berry-Massey and Traci Sawyer.

People are also reading…

The play is being directed by Kelle Sweazy and the assistant director is Paige Oblender.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists create trip-free LSD-based drugs to potentially treat anxiety and depression

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News