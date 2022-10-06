Yorkshire Playhouse production underway

YORK – The Yorkshire Playhouse production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” is currently underway.
The play opened on Sept. 30 and will continue on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, with a virtual performance on Oct. 8.
The story is that Edward Tulane is an expensive toy rabbit made of china. He is loved by a little girl, named Abilene, but “Edward doesn’t care. He is vain and self-centered, he has no interest in anyone other than himself. On an ocean voyage, Edward is accidentally thrown overboard and sinks to the bottom of the sea. So begins his journey . . .”
The evening performance on Oct. 7 starts at 7:30 p.m. The weekend matinee on Oct. 9 starts at 2 p.m. The virtual performance on Oct. 8 starts at 7:30 p.m.
The cast includes Elise Owens, C. Danielle Deal, Dan Berry-Massey and Traci Sawyer.
The play is being directed by Kelle Sweazy and the assistant director is Paige Oblender.