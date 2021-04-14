Yorkshire Playhouse production underway

YORK – The Yorkshire Playhouse’s production of “The New Kid on the Block,” is currently underway.

The scenario of the play is that “Carl, Lloyd and Parker are three older gentlemen who share a large house in a retirement community. They recently had a room open up and have begun searching for a fourth renter. After someone named Will responds to their ad, it seems as if these gentlemen have their new male roommate – except Will is actually a woman. The quirky, sometimes cantankerous older men must decide whether accepting a female roomatte can work in their currently all-male domain. In the process, they will find out that some secrets are just too hard to keep.”

The production is being directed by Karla Ott. She has appeared in and directed many shows at the Yorkshire Playhouse. She directed “Clue,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley,” “Dixie Swim Club,” “Mad Woman of Chaillot,” and more.

The cast includes Wayne Sackschewsky playing Carl Carlysle, Nathan Lacina playing Lloyd Timberlank, Nathan Sheets playing Parker Klawson, C. Danielle Deal playing Will Stewart, Alexis Lacina playing Morgana Bolton and Hannah Anderson playing Jolene Balfoy.