Yorkshire Playhouse production underway

YORK – The Yorkshire Playhouse’s production of “The New Kid on the Block,” is currently underway.
The scenario of the play is that “Carl, Lloyd and Parker are three older gentlemen who share a large house in a retirement community. They recently had a room open up and have begun searching for a fourth renter. After someone named Will responds to their ad, it seems as if these gentlemen have their new male roommate – except Will is actually a woman. The quirky, sometimes cantankerous older men must decide whether accepting a female roomatte can work in their currently all-male domain. In the process, they will find out that some secrets are just too hard to keep.”
The production is being directed by Karla Ott. She has appeared in and directed many shows at the Yorkshire Playhouse. She directed “Clue,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “A Christmas Carol: Scrooge and Marley,” “Dixie Swim Club,” “Mad Woman of Chaillot,” and more.
The cast includes Wayne Sackschewsky playing Carl Carlysle, Nathan Lacina playing Lloyd Timberlank, Nathan Sheets playing Parker Klawson, C. Danielle Deal playing Will Stewart, Alexis Lacina playing Morgana Bolton and Hannah Anderson playing Jolene Balfoy.
Lily Houston of York did a review of the production and offered the following: “The Yorkshire Playhouse has a great track record for comedy and this production is another example of the kind of show this ensemble of actors is known for. The performance features a wide spectrum of characters, from neighborhood gossip Morgana to sunny, optimistic Will, to eccentric, comic Lloyd. All of the roles in the show are expertly played. The performance also exhibits some interesting costumes, such as loud floral dresses, camo suits and flowing black cloaks. If you’re in the mood for a light-hearted comedy, ‘The New Kid on the Block’ is the perfect entertainment for your evening. Although COVID has altered many events this year, it’s great that the Yorkshire Playhouse can continue to come together to give joy and laughter to the community, and we as audiences can continue to support live theater.”
The production opened Tuesday, April 13, and will run through Friday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. There will also be shows at 2 p.m., on April 17 and 18.
Virtual performances will be available April 18 and 24, at 7:30 p.m.
Regarding the in-person productions, audience members are required to wear masks throughout the production. Temperature checks will take place at the door. And everyone is encouraged to wash their hands up entering the building. Attendees will also have to plan to maintain social distance between themselves and other patrons.
Go to https://www.yorkshireplayhouse.com/box-office/newkidontheblock for ticket information.