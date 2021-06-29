Yorkshire Playhouse brings Greek Mythology to Beaver Creek

YORK- The Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theater celebrated 20 years by performing Greek Mythology outside for audiences from June 24-27.

John Baker has been involved in theater for the past 35 years. He has directed over 125 shows in his career.

Originally from Golden, Colo., Baker currently works as the chair of communications and the theater director at York College. He helps the college run around four shows for their productions each year.

Baker received a Bachelor’s degree in theater and communications from the University of Northern Colorado. His first Master’s was in Speech Communications from the University of Northern Colorado, and his second Master’s was in Broadcast Journalism from Abilene Christian University.

“Theater helped me when I did broadcast,” Baker said. “I knew I could bring the script to life for the audience. It’s a different kind of performance, but it’s still a performance.”

Baker said the moment he found out he liked theater was when he played the Grinch in “The Grinch who Stole Christmas” in high school.

“I had the once chance to direct one act that year,” Baker said. “I enjoyed it being my picture and my ideas.”