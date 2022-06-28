 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, York News-Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cornerstone Bank
top story

Yorkshire Playhouse among recipients for DED grant

  • 0
One Acts

YORK – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of $115 million in grant funding under the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act (LB566).

Among them is the Yorkshire Playhouse.

Introduced during the 2021 legislative session and signed into law by Governor Pete Ricketts, the Shovel-Ready program allocated state and federal funds to support the resumption of nonprofit capital projects delayed due to COVID-19, and which are anticipated to have a positive economic impact in Nebraska.

Funding for the Shovel-Ready program was provided by $100 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a $15 million allocation from the State General Fund.

In all, 76 nonprofit organizations are recipients.

“The State of Nebraska and our Department are privileged to support so many impactful organizations whose work is serving to build and enhance our communities, improve lives and further economic prosperity,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.

People are also reading…

The award to the Yorkshire Playhouse is $6,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman sentenced on drug charges

Woman sentenced on drug charges

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substan…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

46 migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News