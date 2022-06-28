Yorkshire Playhouse among recipients for DED grant

YORK – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of $115 million in grant funding under the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act (LB566).

Among them is the Yorkshire Playhouse.

Introduced during the 2021 legislative session and signed into law by Governor Pete Ricketts, the Shovel-Ready program allocated state and federal funds to support the resumption of nonprofit capital projects delayed due to COVID-19, and which are anticipated to have a positive economic impact in Nebraska.

Funding for the Shovel-Ready program was provided by $100 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a $15 million allocation from the State General Fund.

In all, 76 nonprofit organizations are recipients.

“The State of Nebraska and our Department are privileged to support so many impactful organizations whose work is serving to build and enhance our communities, improve lives and further economic prosperity,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.

The award to the Yorkshire Playhouse is $6,000.