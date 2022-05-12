York's Tree City USA status now in 34th year

YORK – As of this past week, York entered its 34th year as formally being a Tree City USA.

The Arbor Day Foundation recognized York for its efforts to promote forestry within its city limits.

“York has achieved this status for many decades,” York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts told the city council. “Some stipulations are that you have to have a tree board and a parks department, which we do. We spend $2 per capita for forestry and celebrate Arbor Day, which we do. We also continue to be a Tree City USA and there are signs out there that say we do.”

The city also has a record of a municipal tree ordinance defining the local plans and policies for trees, which is also a requirement for the recognition.

The city’s parks and rec department, along with local kids, recently celebrated Arbor Day, which was created back in 1872 when J. Sterling Morton arrived in Nebraska and said, “There are no trees here,” and immediately set to work to remedy that situation.

There are more than 100 Nebraska communities that have been honored for developing and maintaining a community forestry program, as well as for the commitment to the management and enhancement of the community tree resource.

