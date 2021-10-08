York's Rockenbach crowned UNK Homecoming Queen

Rockenbach is a senior majoring in communication disorders with a special education minor. She has held various leadership positions within the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and is the current president of the Kearney Student Speech Language Hearing Association. Rockenbach served as a New Student Enrollment leader the past two summers and as a resident assistant for Mantor/Randall halls the last three years. She is a member of the UNK Honors Program, Loper Programming and Activities Council, Catholic Newman Center and Mortar Board and Order of Omega honor societies. She’s also a researcher in the Undergraduate Research Fellows program and an employee at the Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center. Rockenbach has given campus tours and she volunteers with many organizations, including Special Musicians and TOPSoccer. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in speech-language pathology. Her parents are Paul and Susan Rockenbach.