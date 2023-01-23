 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York's January sales tax receipts far exceed last year’s

York water tower

YORK – The city’s sales tax receipts for the month of January far exceeded what came in last January and this year’s total was the highest for any January on record since the local tax started.

The January receipts reflect transactions that took place last November.

The January receipts came in at $377,517.37, compared to $315,538.35 in January of 2022. That was a nearly 20% increase -- $61,979.02 more than the same month a year ago.

In just the first four months of the fiscal year (which began in October), the city has taken in nearly $1.8 million in sales tax receipts.

In the last 12 months, the city’s receipts have totaled $4.84 million – compared to $4.2 million in the previous 12 months.

The city’s sales tax revenue is used for city operations.

Regarding the city’s LB 357 receipts (the extra ½-cent sales tax for earmarked projects), the city took in $125,839 for the month of January. Last year, in January, the city took in $105,179 in LB 357 funds – reflecting a nearly 20% increase.

Pellie Thomas, the city’s treasurer, said the city’s sales tax revenues still continue to come in well above budget, which has been the trend for the last two years.

