York's Fun City in full swing

YORK -- Fun City in York is exactly what the name implies. Located in the York Community Center, the indoor entertainment center is bringing imagination and exploration to the fingertips of the youth.

Fun City all began with vision. York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts said she wanted the community center to be a family facility for parents and children to enjoy at the same time.

Folts said, “I have young kids myself. I’d take them to places like Lost in Fun and Champions Fun Center Lincoln, and I thought York needed a place like that.”

March 30 of this year, Folts’ vision turned into a reality when the doors opened to the public.

Folts said she can hear the joy and laughter from her office. It’s one of the many reasons she loves what she does.

Fun City is packed with a variety of activities for the kids to enjoy. There is a sandbox, ball pit, rock climbing wall and an infant area. Also included is a children’s kitchen and workshop set, known as the “imagination house.”

There are baskets filled with costumes and superhero masks.From princesses to superheroes, kids can be anyone they want to be in Fun City.

Folts said they’ve had to repair and replace toys and play sets after wear and tear. The music room takes the most beating with the drum sets.

“Things get broken a lot,” said Folts. “We get excited when we have to repair because it goes to show people are using it.”

Fun City is a “huge amenity,” said Folts. Daycares and preschools from other towns besides York have made trips to Fun City.

It has been put into great use by parents who want to swim or workout, but need somewhere to take their kids. A supervisor is always on the watch in the room.

For $100, families can have Fun City to themselves for two hours. The whole facility rental including the swimming pool, work out room and basketball courts is $300 for two hours.

Folts said she’s already thinking about the future of Fun City. She said she proposed the idea of building an indoor play structure in Fun City. If approved by the York City Council in the budget process, the play structure would replace the bounce house, and the bounce house will be used for Parks and Rec programs and as a travel feature purposes.

In order to keep things fresh, Folts said they will continue to add more entertaining features that kids can fully immerse themselves in.