York's First United Methodist Church celebrates 150 years

YORK -- York’s First United Methodist Church commemorated its 150th anniversary this fall, tracing its rich history back to June of 1871 in the home of David Baker. York’s FUMC has held several events to celebrate the years of service in the community.

The congregation that once began with 16 members now has well over 600 members. According to the History of York County Nebraska, Rev. W.E. Morgan of the Rock River Conference was the first preacher of the First Methodist Church. In July of 1871, quarterly church meetings were held and led by W.H.B. Wilson. Church services continued to take place in private homes, store buildings, and the old Buzzard School House until steps were taken towards the construction of the First Methodist Church in York.

The first church, built on lots on Seventh Street and Platte Avenue, was said to be 24 by 36 feet, which was much needed for the growing congregation. The church was completed and dedicated on Sept. 14, 1873 by Dr. Raymond of the Biblical Institute in Evanston, Illinois. Records indicate by 1880 the congregation grew to 800 members and York’s FUMC was the third largest Methodist church in Nebraska.

The growing numbers led to the congregation deciding to sell the church and build another church on the corner of Seventh Street and Nebraska Avenue. At the time, the church cost no more than $12,000 to build. As members waited for the truly marvelous brick church built in February of 1886, church services were held in the city hall or Bell’s Hall.

The church thrived for nine years until October 16, 1895, when a blazing fire burned down the church. The members, still full of hope, assembled in a store building to discuss the future of FUMC.

A historian of York wrote, “The Sunday after the fire the congregation assembled in an empty store room on the south side of the square, fitted with a pulpit, a few pews and the organ which had been saved from the fire. We had a stirring sermon from Pastor John W. Stewart and at the close, an appeal for money to rebuild the church, and in an incredible short time, $6,000 had been subscribed."

A year later, on October 17, 1896, the new church was dedicated and it still stands today. The church school was then added and dedicated on December 11, 1910. Over time, remodeling and repairs continued on the church multiple times and the education wing was built on the north side of the church in 1962 for $65,000. The education area features nine classrooms on three levels for Sunday school classes.

The sanctuary was once again remodeled in 1976 with new pews, pulpits, an altar, carpeting and pew covers. Finally in 2011, the new fellowship hall was constructed and remodeled. Now, the church stands beautifully with a limestone exterior and stained glass windows. It’s known for its large fellowship area, library and meeting area.

Sally Bailey, a chair person of York’s FUMC Outreach and Missions team, said, “This fellowship has been such a blessing.”

Pastor Trudy Hanke added, “This facility is very accessible to the community. One of our goals was to provide a place for people to have access. We have different groups, family reunions, youth groups and bloodmobiles use our facility.”

Bailey said the fellowship hall was full on September 18 as 125 people gathered for their We Serve Day. That day, church members volunteered to do clean-up projects at Blue Valley Community Action, Harrison Park, Beaver Creek Trail and the Community Garden.Others sang hymnal songs at Willow Brook Assisted Living. Following the project, the church shared fellowship and a meal.

Bailey said, “It’s been so long since we’ve had had something like that, and people just felt connected again. It was really cool. We are planning to do that on a yearly basis.”

Bailey and Hanke said they’ve come far as a congregation. They’ve overcome a lot of setbacks, but they have continued to be strong congregation in the last 150 years.

“Many of the church families have struggled with attendance during Covid,” said Bailey. “We’ve struggled, but we’re still here and that’s what means the most to me. We still have enough to be the hands and feet of Jesus and provide for the community. “

Bailey said this year they are focusing on providing outreach opportunities to grow the church family. They provided a free hot dog meal in July at the Farmer’s Market and provided popcorn at the Back to School Celebration in August.

Every Wednesday, they have Wednesday Night Live for the youth with a meal time at 6 p.m. At 6:30, the youth gather for Bible lessons. There are about 20 children preschool through fifth grade who are involved with youth activities this year and 15 to 20 middle school and high school students who are involved.

Their next community event is on Saturday, December 10 at York Parks and Recreation Cane Hunt and Cookie Decorating event. They are providing free hot chocolate and handing out books about the true Christmas story for children. On December 14, they will be holding a freewill soup fundraiser and caroling at the church -- everyone is invited. All donations will go towards Wednesday Night Live meals for the youth.