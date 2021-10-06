York's First Presbyterian Church celebrating 150 years

Editor’s note: The byline for this feature includes the late Jean Hylton, Pastor Michael Eickhoff and YNT staff.

YORK – One hundred and fifty years ago, on July 22, 1871, eight pioneer Christian men and women met together under the sprawling elms on the south bank of Beaver Creek. Under those trees, located on land which is now Harrison Park, the First United Presbyterian Church of York, Nebraska observed its birth.

Here it is 2021, and the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church of York is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

When the church was born in York County, the group was led by Rev. George R. Carroll, who represented the Presbytery of the Missouri River.

The next year, in 1872, with just $1,000, the small but determined congregation built the first church building (measuring 24x40 feet) on the southwest corner of Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street. For the first eight months, a minister from Seward served the congregation and was followed by their first pastor, the Rev. J. B. Fleming.