York's First Presbyterian Church celebrating 150 years

Editor’s note: The byline for this feature includes the late Jean Hylton, Pastor Michael Eickhoff and YNT staff.
YORK – One hundred and fifty years ago, on July 22, 1871, eight pioneer Christian men and women met together under the sprawling elms on the south bank of Beaver Creek. Under those trees, located on land which is now Harrison Park, the First United Presbyterian Church of York, Nebraska observed its birth.
Here it is 2021, and the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church of York is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
When the church was born in York County, the group was led by Rev. George R. Carroll, who represented the Presbytery of the Missouri River.
The next year, in 1872, with just $1,000, the small but determined congregation built the first church building (measuring 24x40 feet) on the southwest corner of Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street. For the first eight months, a minister from Seward served the congregation and was followed by their first pastor, the Rev. J. B. Fleming.
As the town grew, more names were entered on the church’s roll and in 1880, a $400 expansion project was completed. Then, in 1887, the congregation erected an edifice of brick and mortar on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street. It served the congregation for 80 years. A frame house to the east of the church was purchased at the same time and was used as a home for the ministers and their families. The new church with vaulted ceiling and stained glass windows was dedicated on Sept. 2, 1888. The Rev. S.M. Crissman served as minister.
On June 3, 1913, a much-needed remodeling project was begun and a Sunday School annex was added for $25,000. The building was completed April 15, 1914. By 1921, the congregation was debt free. The elders purchased a lot to the north of the church in 1945 and in 1953, the aging manse was converted to house an expanding church school. In 1954, a pastor’s study was in the church and the Westminster women remodeled the kitchen in 1956. A new parsonage was purchased at 619 Blackburn and was then sold in 1968.
As the years passed and the building aged, the congregation realized a need for a new Lord’s House. They turned to God for guidance to prepare for the future. In 1949, the Presbyterian Memorial Foundation was formed to eventually build a new structure. Eleven more years marked the calendar. The members purchased two blocks of land for $14,000 on Delaware Avenue. Later, the session passed a resolution appointing a planning committee consisting of C. Alvin Olson, R.A. Freeman, P.L. Frandsen, Vic Rogers and Maynard Grosshans.
In 1962, a three-year campaign was launched for additional funds. Contracts that would erect the church of modernistic design were signed in July of 1966. The following month, on Aug. 14, a spade broke the ground and the new church was becoming a reality. In September of 1967, the foundation deeded the new building to the First United Presbyterian Church and on Dec. 3, 1967, the church was dedicated. On Sept. 26, 1971, the mortgage was burned at the conclusion of the 100th anniversary celebration.
Items from the past were kept as mementos – In 1982, the old bell was placed back into the bell tower. The congregation continues to enjoy the beautiful stained glass picture which hangs at the back of the church – this stained glass had been removed from the old church and brought back to the new.
After 29 years in the new church, a major renovation project was undertaken. All the walls were painted, new flooring was installed in the sanctuary as well as throughout the majority of the church, new pews were installed and new furniture was added to the sanctuary and the parlor.
The Presbyterian Women remained an active group with Bible Study and educational programs given at monthly meetings. The group continues to serve funeral lunches and receptions and donate money to local and worldwide missions as well as various church activities. Other groups that offered adult fellowship (over the years) were the Soul Mates (previously known as the Mariners) and the Adult Bible Study and Adult Sunday School Class.
The youth of the church continue to learn the fundamentals of Christianity through Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Pastor Michael Eickhoff reflected on the last 25 years of the Presbyterian congregation in York, noting early in the last quarter decade as Rev. Harry Brown provided faithful leadership, Dale McNeill returned as choir director.
In 2004, Pastor Eickhoff was called to be pastor here when Pastor Brown was called to another congregation. During those next few years, the church staff continued to evolve with new administrators and Tommy Toms assumed the role of custodian with his tenure lasting for over a decade. Dr. Margot Woolard became the church musician in 2005 and continues in that role today. With the purchase of a new set of handbells, Dr. Woolard became the first bell choir director of the Alleluia Ringers – Jennifer Niemann is presently the Alleluia Ringers director.
The children’s ministry also evolved with a transition from the LOGOS program to Kids’ Club which continues to provide caring Christian nurture for kids from the ages of Pre-K through fifth grade. Coupled with Kids’ Club and Vacation Bible School is the church’s mission outreach to York Elementary School to provide necessary school supplies and “milk scholarships.” Christmas in July offerings has also emerged as an essential part of the missional outreach to the elementary school in the provision of necessary supplies and milk money.
The years of 2007-2011 witnessed an innovative music ministry. Celebration of the Arts was opened to the city of York and brought various artists and genres to the communities.
The Souper Bowl of Caring emerged as another outreach ministry to the local food pantry in 2007 and continues at the present time.
The church building provides space for Red Cross blood donations and LifeScan medical prevention methods. Several 12-step meetings take place there as well.
The church also provides outreach to the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women with a program called “Beyond Trauma,” and the Angel Tree program.
The year of 2020, for the Presbyterian Church and of course the entire world, created new and unexpected challenges. As noted by Pastor Eickhoff, “In some respects, we had come full circle in the 150 years since our congregation first met outdoors south of Beaver Creek to 2020 when due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we began holding worship services outdoors again, along with masked and distanced indoor services.”
In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the First Presbyterian Church of York, Rev. Eickhoff says, “The vital and dynamic presence of the Holy Spirit is ongoing as we move toward a hope-filled and faithful future. We celebrate 150 years as a church called into being by the Holy Spirit and we trust this same spirit to sustain us always in whatever form is provided. We come together in joyous celebration as a people assured that in all we do, we do these things in hope as a people formed in the loving name and presence of Jesus and the presence of the Resurrected Christ.”