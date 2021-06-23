York's city sales tax receipts continue to come in strong

YORK – This month’s sales tax receipts for the City of York again came in very strong, with a 25% increase over the receipts in the same timeframe last year.

The sales tax receipts came in at $360,350.31, which was $72,012.95 higher than last year.

The total was also the highest amount ever collected in the month of June, since the city’s sales tax was created.

The sales tax receipts reflect transactions that took place two months prior – so these reflect transactions that took place in April.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far, in this fiscal year, the city has taken in $2,891,653.81 in sales taxes. Three months remain in this fiscal year. Last year, the city took in nearly $3.9 million in sales tax receipts, which was the highest amount the city had received since the city sales tax was created. At the rate the sales tax is coming in – if the trend continues, this year’s receipts could exceed last year’s record.

In this fiscal year, all but three months’ receipts have exceeded what the totals were in the fiscal year of 2019-20.

The money received by the city is used to fund operational expenses, which has allowed the city’s real estate taxes to remain relatively low over the course of many years.