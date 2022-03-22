YORK – York’s city sales tax receipts continue coming in high – an ongoing trend that began last year and is continuing month after month. The receipts for March were the highest ever received in a month of March since the local sales tax was created.

For March (reflecting transactions that took place in January), the city took in $347,748.55. Only one other March in the sales tax history had the receipts exceeded $300,000, and that was in March of 2020 when the total was $323,548.45.

The amount taken in for this month is $68,287,84 higher than in March of last year, which is a nearly 20% increase.

Since the city’s fiscal year began, $2,169,434.90 has come into the municipal coffers by way of sales tax receipts. The city’s fiscal year is currently in its sixth month.

In the last 12 months, the city has taken in $4.3 million. That compares to $3.8 million that was seen in the previous 12-month collection term.

Also in March, the city took in $115,916.18 in LB357 funds, which is the highest total for a March since LB 357 was approved by York voters.

The regular city sales tax is used for city and street operations. The LB 357 funds are used for special earmarked projects.

While the increased sales tax receipts can obviously be attributed to increased transactions, it can also be attributed to inflation as well as newly taxed online sales.

