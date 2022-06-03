York's band legend Curtis Forsch retires after 22 years

YORK -- Longtime band director Curtis Forsch has been an instrumental piece to the success of York’s band program in the last 22 years. The beloved music man has been dedicated to York’s band since he was a band member at York High School. He said he did not grow up in a musical family, but that did not stop him from pursuing his passion for music.

Forsch said, “I always wanted to play the drums, and in order to play the drums, you needed to play the piano, so I learned piano and went on with the drums.”

Forsch attended the Kearney State College where he got a degree in music education. He received a masters and specialist degree as well in music education through University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

For 16 years, Forsch was a band teacher at Stromsburg where he shared many laughs with the students.

Forsch said, “We got new tubas one year, and I bent over to get a new tuba out of its case and my pants ripped right before a parade. Luckily in Stromsburg, I didn’t live too far away from school because I had to run home to get a change of pants.”

He won’t forget the time when he sent a student to the dentist to fix a chipped tooth. “A kid came running up to me and said ‘Mr.Forsch, I knocked my tooth out.’ The kid pulled his tuba mouthpiece up to his face and must have hit his tooth and it broke. I asked him if he still had his tooth and he said ‘yeah’, so I told him to run to the dentist’s office just on the other side of the marching field, and they glued his tooth back in. It just so happened we had a performance that night and the kid was back, playing the tuba.”

After 16 years of making great memories in Stromsburg, Forsch was drawn to the band director position at York. “Even though I had gone to college and taught at Stromsburg for 16 years, a lot of teachers who taught me were still at York,” said Forsch “I knew a lot of the people when I came to teach and that was special. It was nice to be back home again and be around everything that was familiar.”

Forsch's greatest skill as a teacher has been his ability to recognize the potential of students. “There are some students who are strong with musicianship right away and there are some that have no background in music at all, so being able to figure out where students are at and trying to encourage them along the way is the main thing,” said Forsch.

It hasn’t always been easy though. Forsch said the challenging part of being a band director is maintaining the students’ interest in band. Keeping students enthused is tricky.

“Everybody is interested in technology,” said Forsch. “It seems like students were more excited about making progress on band instruments before, but now, it takes time to get students interested. They really have to put in a lot of work to keep going.”

Forsch said although it can be challenging at times, it is rewarding to see the progress that the students make.

Forsch said, “I have a lot of students who have gone on to music teaching themselves. I like to encourage everyone as much as I can, but I know it’s not for everyone. Students who have gone on with music in college are fun to watch. I try to keep up on what the students are doing when they leave York.”

In 22 years of teaching at York, Forsch has had plenty of ha-ha moments like the time when one of his bass drummers left his carrier on the bus at Harvest of Harmony parade. “We were at the Harvest of Harmony Parade and one of the bass drum players forgot to bring his carrier, so we had the bass drum, but not the carrier. He asked me if one of the parents could carry it during the parade, and I said, ‘No, I don’t think so.” So he carried the drum and walked along the sidewalk while the rest of them marched in the parade.”

Another moment was when they were marching in a parade at Minden and one of his students was messing with her trumpet mouthpiece. She dropped the piece and it rolled down into the storm drain so she had to borrow a mouthpiece from another band.

At the same parade, Forsch’s assistant, Konda Cooper, tripped, fell and broke her arm when she was marching alongside the flag squad. “All kinds of things went wrong in that parade,” said Forsch.

Cooper, who will also be retiring from her assistant position, has also been working with the band for 22 years. Cooper is in charge of the choreography for the flag team. Both she and Forsch had the same band director in high school. She graduated from York in 1972 and attended Wayne State College where she was a twirler.

When Cooper’s son, Benton, played in the band in high school, she began assisting Forsch on band trips and became the “official band mom.” From care of any medical accidents to helping students find their missing equipment, Forsch said Cooper did everything he didn’t do.

“We made a good team,” said Forsch.

The duo has taken the band on several trips to Florida, California, Illinois, Texas and Missouri.

“There were plenty of neat opportunities for the kids to travel,” said Cooper.

In 2014, the York band played for the Super Bowl commercial in Milligan.Forsch said, “That was really exciting because you just don’t expect to do anything like that. Pepsi was the sponsor, so we got to work with an ad agency out of Colorado. It was very cold and we had to march outside, but the band couldn’t play because the horns were frozen.”

Forsch and Cooper said they will be keeping busy. Forsch said has a couple of rental homes he will be taking care of and he said he will still be involved with music in some way or another. Cooper will be doing crafts and taking trips out to Estes Park where she owns a home.

Forsch gives recognition to his high school band director Bill Harshbarger, Dr. Ron Crocker who was the director of the University of Kearney, and his parents. Cooper also gives recognition to her parents and Bill Harshbarger.

Forsch’s last piece of advice to the next director in line is, “Be ready to spend a lot of time in school, working. It takes a lot of time to get everything ready. Being the only band director in the district is always a bit tough because you’ve got to take care of everything that might come up for not only the younger kids, but the older kids too. It was always when we were in parades like the Yorkfest parade and we had to march the middle school band through, and then we had to march the high school band through. It’s double duty in a lot of cases.”