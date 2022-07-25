 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York's annual water balloon fight brings community together

Balloon3.JPG

At York’s annual water balloon fight, kids get soaked by the York Fire Department.

 News-Times/Naomy Snider

YORK -- In spirit of York Balloon Days, York Parks and Rec left kids drenched in their annual water balloon fight. This is York Parks and Rec sixth year of hosting the city wide activity.

The water balloon fight was held on North Nebraska Avenue, next to Kilgore Library. York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts said it was a great location because there was available parking, and it was easily accessible to all patrons coming from Oceans of Possibilities at Kilgore Library and the craft show.

This year, House Stars Cleaning Services donated 3,720 water balloons, beating last year’s record of 2,560.

The water balloon fight would not be complete without the York Fire Department’s water shower.

Crystal Wilson of York said, “This is the only activity we’ve been to so far, but it’s a nice, community building activity for kids and the adults too.”

Jeff Klech from York added his son was “having an absolute blast.”

The kiddie pools filled with the water balloons were left empty in less than five minutes. Kids still found a way to make the most of it by splashing in the puddles and swimming in the little water that was left from the water shower.

Folts said, “Hearing the screams and laughs of joy in the air is what I love most about my job.”

Balloon5.jpeg

Kids race to grab handfuls of water balloons.
Balloon1.JPG

At York’s sixth annual water balloon fight, kids chucked water balloons at family members and friends.
Balloon2.JPG

Attempting to keep dry from the water shower is Riley and Tori Kaliff at the York city wide water balloon fight.
Balloon4.JPG

Levi Study of York plays in a puddle of water left from the water balloon fight.
