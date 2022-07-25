York's annual water balloon fight brings community together

YORK -- In spirit of York Balloon Days, York Parks and Rec left kids drenched in their annual water balloon fight. This is York Parks and Rec sixth year of hosting the city wide activity.

The water balloon fight was held on North Nebraska Avenue, next to Kilgore Library. York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts said it was a great location because there was available parking, and it was easily accessible to all patrons coming from Oceans of Possibilities at Kilgore Library and the craft show.

This year, House Stars Cleaning Services donated 3,720 water balloons, beating last year’s record of 2,560.

The water balloon fight would not be complete without the York Fire Department’s water shower.

Crystal Wilson of York said, “This is the only activity we’ve been to so far, but it’s a nice, community building activity for kids and the adults too.”

Jeff Klech from York added his son was “having an absolute blast.”

The kiddie pools filled with the water balloons were left empty in less than five minutes. Kids still found a way to make the most of it by splashing in the puddles and swimming in the little water that was left from the water shower.

Folts said, “Hearing the screams and laughs of joy in the air is what I love most about my job.”