York's ag conference coming soon

YORK – York’s annual ag conference is approaching quickly, as it will be held next week with many new and exciting features.

The conference will be held Jan. 12 at the Holthus Convention Center.

“We are making some exciting adjustments to the York Ag Expo,” said Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce. “UNL Extension’s Jenny Rees continues to provide a key component to the day by offering professional certification trainings. Jenny has noted this will be a big year for those needing their required certifications and she is asking everyone to let her know if they are planning to attend. That will help them be best prepared to accommodate everyone – call the extension office at 402-362-5508.” Mogul says throughout the day, there will be multiple revolving experts speaking and talking with farmers and exhibitors.

Kicking of the day, participants will hear from Kim Slezak with the Nebraska Forest Service. She will touch on issues with wind, soil erosion and odors from confinement operations. Aging windbreaks and shelter for stock from cold and hot winds will also be addressed.

Later in the morning, Marissa Mann with Verdesian Life Sciences will visit with area farmers about regenerative agriculture. This term encompasses a large variety of subjects and can become overwhelming at times as more information becomes available. Mann will review current hot topics under the regenerative ag umbrella.

”Nebraska weather is always a bit of a mystery,” Mogul said. “As all ag producers know, it can be a trial to schedule the important tasks no matter what season. Join in the discussion with Meteorologist Brad Anderson about all things meteorology and get a little insight on the upcoming year. Since 1995, Brad Anderson has not only lived but worked in Nebraska and provided our daily forecasts on Channel 1011. Currently, you will see Brad reporting the daily forecasts and weather for Pure Nebraska.”

Later in the day, attendees will be able to learn about the importance of soil health from Dan Leininger with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD). “As world population and food production demands rise, keeping our soil healthy and productive is of paramount importance,” Mogul said. “That is why Leininger, water conservationist and Project Grow coordinator with Upper Big Blue NRD, works to educate local producers on soil health and water conservation.”

Mogul also added, “Attendees can play an important role in our live recording of the Grain IQ Podcast during the Ag Conference. Join Rural Radio Network’s Chad Moyer, host of the Grain IQ podcast, as he visits with two commodity brokers to learn about the latest trends and factors influencing commodity trade. Grain IQ is a production of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association, in cooperation and with support from the Nebraska Soybean Board. Listen to Grain IQ on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or ruralradionetwork.com.”

Mogul said coffee and snacks will be provided all day for vendors and guests, thanks to Central Valley Ag. Cornerstone Bank is again sponsoring the noon meal and the York County Corn Growers will host the happy hour at the conclusion of the conference.

Mogul said area farmers are invited to attend the event, which will take place all day. She added that conference registration is not required but it is helpful. She said free registration can be done at yorkchamber.org/york-ag-conference/.

She also wants to recognize the conference sponsors, which include Cornerstone Bank, Central Valley Ag, Nebraska Rural Radio Network (KOOL/Max Country), Nebraska Extension (York County), York County Visitors Bureau, Midwest Bank, York News-Times, York County Corn Growers and Kroeker & Kroeker Insurance & Real Estate.

The ag conference will open at 8 a.m. and until 6 p.m. As in the past, there will be exhibitors from around the state, showcasing products and services to enhance area producers’ operations.