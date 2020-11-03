Yorkites share thoughts on voting

YORK – A consistent smattering of voters entered and exited the Holthus Convention Center over the noon hour Tuesday.
Voters leaving the premises shared a similar sentiment, but succinctly summed up by voter Dai Mathers: “My theory is if you don’t vote, then don’t b****h.”
Though not required, many entering and exiting the Holthus Center – York’s polling place – sported coronavirus masks. However, COVID-19 was not brought up by anyone asked how they felt about voting as they readied to leave the parking lot.
Mathers, who said she votes every election cycle, said having voting take place in the Holthus Center wasn’t as convenient as making it available in the York City Auditorium, which is closed for extensive renovations. Mathers was undeterred. “I think it’s really important to vote – this year especially,” she said.
Amy Bukett said her reason to vote wasn’t simply political, but personal. “I voted because as a minority I feel as if my rights are being threatened,” she said. Bukett said she didn’t vote in the 2016 Presidential Election because she didn’t like either Presidential candidate.
There were 9,746 registered to vote in York County as a whole as of the May 2020 Primary Election, which in York County had a 40% turn-out. In a hotly-debated election year, Mathers and Bukett said the inside of the Holthus Center was less busy than they expected, but Mathers said it could be due to the time of day she voted. (Polls are open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.) Bukett was optimistic about the demographic makeup she saw inside. “There were a lot of younger people, which I was happy to see,” she said, as voters of many eligible ages consistently arrived.
Voter Matt Kern said casting his ballot is uplifting. “It feels good to be able to do it,” he said. “You feel empowered; in today’s world that’s really important.”
That sense of freedom was not lost on Bukett, she indicated. “If we don’t like something we can speak our minds,” Bukett said.
Like many voters have voiced nationally, Mathers’ enthusiasm to vote was tempered with trepidation, no matter what the result, she said: “Either way it’s going to be scary.”
