Yorkites share thoughts on voting

YORK – A consistent smattering of voters entered and exited the Holthus Convention Center over the noon hour Tuesday.

Voters leaving the premises shared a similar sentiment, but succinctly summed up by voter Dai Mathers: “My theory is if you don’t vote, then don’t b****h.”

Though not required, many entering and exiting the Holthus Center – York’s polling place – sported coronavirus masks. However, COVID-19 was not brought up by anyone asked how they felt about voting as they readied to leave the parking lot.

Mathers, who said she votes every election cycle, said having voting take place in the Holthus Center wasn’t as convenient as making it available in the York City Auditorium, which is closed for extensive renovations. Mathers was undeterred. “I think it’s really important to vote – this year especially,” she said.

Amy Bukett said her reason to vote wasn’t simply political, but personal. “I voted because as a minority I feel as if my rights are being threatened,” she said. Bukett said she didn’t vote in the 2016 Presidential Election because she didn’t like either Presidential candidate.