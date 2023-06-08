I’m excited to announce that my great-niece Kaylor Cox and her significant other, Alex Smith from Nashville, will be returning to the York Country Club, July 22 for a great evening of music and fun.

I know, I know . . . it’s way too early to start thinking about Yorkfest, but it’s time to submit names to nominate some of York’s most deserving individuals as Yorkfest King and Queen. The Yorkfest Royalty Committee is looking for your nominations for the 2023 royalty. You are asked to nominate deserving candidates for both the King and Queen for the annual York County celebration, which takes place from Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10 of this year. Please submit your nominations by June 16 using this link: https//yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/

Mr. Kirshenbaum has finally returned to York after six long months. He has relocated to the Hearthstone, in the memory care unit, room 313. His birthday was last Sunday, and while it would have been nice to have celebrated it here, he celebrated it in Central City, with his family, AND an almost life-sized inflatable of Batman, courtesy of his mother, Joan. I have no idea where she found it, but it was perfect. I’m also sure that she has no idea what it cost her because nothing life-sized comes cheap!

Some fun things going on in the area the rest of this month include:

Living Water Rescue Mission is hosting their Master’s Classic Golf Tournament, presented by Agri-Products, on June 23 at the York Country Club. To register, or for questions, please call Living Water Rescue Mission at 402-362-0127.

York Adopt-A-Pet’s 8th Annual Run/Walk Fur Luv is set for Saturday, June 24 beginning at 8 a.m. All proceeds will go to benefit the dogs and cats at York Adopt-A-Pet. Dogs on a leash are welcome! Daylight Donuts, coffee and water will be available. For more information, please go to yorkadoptapet.com

Also, on June 24 at 4:30 p.m., as part of the annual Waco Days celebration, take in an 1877 Vintage Base Ball Game sponsored by the Waco Community Betterment Organization. Trip back to a time when “base ball” was played with much different rules and NO GLOVES! Games will be held at the Waco Baseball Field on Hilda Avenue. Same rules, same equipment and same uniforms. Spectators may get a chance to play! Two games for $5! Concessions will be available.

For your calendars:

June 11-17 -- York University Soulquest - York University Campus-wide

