Yorkfest Prayer Breakfast

YORK - To begin Yorkfest on Friday, residents gathered at the Holthus Convention Center at 6:30 a.m. to unite with prayer while eating breakfast together.

Ron Brown came back this year to be the keynote speaker for the day. Brown is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions. He is also the former Nebraska FCA Director. Brown currently is the Senior Offensive Analyst for the University of Nebraska football team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown read several bible verses to the people who attended and also talked about the anniversary of 9/11.

The event started with a welcome by Mayor Barry Redfern. There was a responsive song called “My Jesus I Love Thee,” and a few prayers while breakfast was served.

There were prayers dedicated to the local community, city and county governments, medical workers and first responders, education and administrative workers, students, local businesses, owners and local churches.

The breakfast was successful with the help of the 2021 Mayoral Prayer Breakfast committee. Darrin Brumbaugh, Eric Eckert, Dan Goodwin, Zac Holoch, Eric Montgomery, Joe Nissen, Ben Royal and Jim Ulrich were the members this year.