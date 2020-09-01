Yorkfest parade – a little different, but still grand

YORK – York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul has been hoping against hope that the county would be placed in Phase 4 (bringing relaxed restrictions on events) by the time Yorkfest rolls around.
This past week, however, she found out that won’t be the case – Phase 4 will not begin until Monday, Sept. 14, right after Yorkfest wraps up.
Because Phase 3 directed health measures will still be in effect, a traditional parade will not be allowed on Saturday of Yorkfest – but she says they have been working hard to make sure there will be a parade this year and it will be grand nonetheless.
The Chamber team has been working closely with the York Police Department and the York Public Works Department to develop a plan that will allow a “moving procession” type of event with all spectators being able to watch from inside and on their vehicles, on Saturday, Sept. 12.
“The Chamber Board of Directors voted unanimously to go forward with Yorkfest, including our new form of parade,” Mogul said. “The community wants to celebrate what and who we are, along with the city’s and county’s 150th birthdays. So we have put plans in place to make sure we can do that safely and for the enjoyment of everyone.”
She said highly successful – although slightly different – events such as the York County Fair and Firecracker Frenzy have “given us the energy and drive to move forward.”
There will be no marching bands in this year’s parade – that is prohibited in Phase 3. So the 13 bands that had confirmed their participation will unfortunately not be there.
Mogul said, however, they already have 35 other entries for the grand parade. The deadline for entries has been set for Sept. 4, but Mogul said they will take entries up until 5 p.m., on Sept. 10, for those who decide late to participate.
“We typically get about 100-110 parade entries, in a normal year,” Mogul said. “I’m confident we will meet at least the half-way mark, as we are still getting calls from people who want to get in.”
Parade participants will not be able to hand out promotional materials, candy, etc., this year – because of the current directed health measures. They also cannot get out and walk – they have to stay in vehicles.
The staging area will be on Sixth Street, from Grant Avenue to Delaware Avenue. And there will be port-potties set up along that space for parade participants (as well as downtown for spectators).
For spectators, there are a few things to keep in mind.
They will need to get a parking pass. They can do so by going to the chamber’s website. They can only register one vehicle at a time, Mogul said.
Spectators will be able to pick from four zones, as to where they want to park their vehicle, in order to watch the parade go by.
Zone 1 is Third Street to Fifth Street between Lincoln and Grant Avenues. Parking time will be from 8:15 a.m. until 9 a.m. Vehicles will need to enter from the west (at Platte Avenue on Fourth and Fifth Streets). There will be 109 tickets/parking spots available in this area.
Zone 2 is Fifth Street to Seventh Street, between Lincoln and Grant Avenues. Parking time will from 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. Vehicles will need to enter from the west (at Platte Avenue on Sixth and Seventh Streets). There will be 131 tickets/parking spots available in this area.
Zone 3 is Seventh Street to Ninth Street, between Lincoln and Grant Avenues. Parking time will be from 8:15-9 a.m. Vehicles will need to enter from the west (at Platte Avenue on Eighth and Ninth Streets). There will be 150 tickets/parking spots available in this area.
Zone 4 is Ninth Street to 11th Street, between Lincoln and Grant Avenues. Parking time will be from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Vehicles will need to enter from the west (at Platte Avenue on 10th and 11th Streets. There will be 147 tickets/parking spots available in this area.
Once a spectator vehicle arrives in their designated area, they will be met by a parking attendant who will assist them in finding their designated parking spot. They will just need to show their parking pass to the attendant when they get there.
Once spectators park their vehicles, they can get out and participate in the street fair, or the car show, or other events, both before and after the parade is over.
Mogul said there will be distancing protocol between the spectator vehicles. During the parade, spectators can sit inside or on their vehicles.
The parade, once it starts, will go from “curve to curve,” Mogul said, meaning it will run from Third Street to the Lincoln Avenue underpass, down both Grant and Lincoln Avenues. This longer route will allow for more spectator vehicles to be parked in the downtown area.
Because of the way the vehicles will be parked (directionally), the parade will go in the opposite direction than in the past. Instead of coming down Sixth Street and turning north – they will come down Sixth Street and turn south, proceeding around the curve and back to the north to go “the wrong way” down Lincoln Avenue and then Grant Avenue.
“The parade will flow a different direction so the view is comfortable for viewers,” Mogul explained.
“There has been a lot of thought and input from the police department and public works on this,” Mogul said. “We really appreciate all their help. And I’ve also been told by public works that the water main work will be done by then and we will not have to worry about that creating any issues.”
While the parade entrants will all be celebrating this year’s theme of “Birthday Celebration,” (in honor of the 150th anniversary of York County and York), they won’t be the only ones. Mogul said parade spectators are also welcomed and encouraged to decorate their vehicles in the same theme.
“Yes, things are going to be a little different this year, but I think we are going to have a great Yorkfest celebration and a fantastic grand parade,” Mogul said. “We think we have come up with a really good way to provide a great celebration and we are so looking forward to it.”
