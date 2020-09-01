Yorkfest parade – a little different, but still grand

There will be no marching bands in this year’s parade – that is prohibited in Phase 3. So the 13 bands that had confirmed their participation will unfortunately not be there.

Mogul said, however, they already have 35 other entries for the grand parade. The deadline for entries has been set for Sept. 4, but Mogul said they will take entries up until 5 p.m., on Sept. 10, for those who decide late to participate.

“We typically get about 100-110 parade entries, in a normal year,” Mogul said. “I’m confident we will meet at least the half-way mark, as we are still getting calls from people who want to get in.”

Parade participants will not be able to hand out promotional materials, candy, etc., this year – because of the current directed health measures. They also cannot get out and walk – they have to stay in vehicles.

The staging area will be on Sixth Street, from Grant Avenue to Delaware Avenue. And there will be port-potties set up along that space for parade participants (as well as downtown for spectators).

For spectators, there are a few things to keep in mind.

They will need to get a parking pass. They can do so by going to the chamber’s website. They can only register one vehicle at a time, Mogul said.