Yorkfest is underway!
Yorkfest is underway!

Yorkfest
News-Times file photo

YORK – York’s big annual celebration is underway as Yorkfest 2021 – themed “Build Community Connections” – has begun.

Thursday featured a salad luncheon hosted by St. Joseph’s Church, family night on the courthouse lawn, the farmers’ market, a magician at the library, a burger feed at the Elks Lodge and a special presentation at the Clayton Museum.

Friday features the annual prayer breakfast at the Holthus Convention Center, starting at 6:30 a.m.; the opening of the Flights of Honor Display at the city auditorium (viewing from noon until 7 p.m.); the royalty luncheon and coronation at the York Country Club at noon; and the public viewing of the Yorkfest Brick Building project (at downtown businesses from 2-6 p.m.).

Saturday will be full of fun and excitement for all ages. A pancake feed will be held at the fire department from 7-9 a.m. A car show will take place at Mogul’s Auto Repair and Towing from 9 a.m. until noon. A street fair will take place on Sixth Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Flights of Honor Display will be open for viewing at the auditorium from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. A Bloody Mary bar will be available at the Eagles Club from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The grand parade will start at 10 a.m. A poker run is scheduled to start after the grand parade. The Family Mini-Golf-O-Rama will be held at the country club from 1-3:30 p.m. The annual skate contest will take place at the skate park (located at Harrison Park) at 2 p.m. And “Bike at Night” will start at the Blackburn entrance to the Beaver Creek Trails at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday will include a breakfast, sponsored by the Knights of the Columbus, at the St. Joseph’s School Gym, from 9-11 a.m. There will also be a co-ed sand volleyball tournament at East Hill Park, starting at 9 a.m. And the Flights of Honor Display will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the York City Auditorium.

Breaking News