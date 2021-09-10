Yorkfest is underway!

Friday features the annual prayer breakfast at the Holthus Convention Center, starting at 6:30 a.m.; the opening of the Flights of Honor Display at the city auditorium (viewing from noon until 7 p.m.); the royalty luncheon and coronation at the York Country Club at noon; and the public viewing of the Yorkfest Brick Building project (at downtown businesses from 2-6 p.m.).

Saturday will be full of fun and excitement for all ages. A pancake feed will be held at the fire department from 7-9 a.m. A car show will take place at Mogul’s Auto Repair and Towing from 9 a.m. until noon. A street fair will take place on Sixth Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Flights of Honor Display will be open for viewing at the auditorium from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. A Bloody Mary bar will be available at the Eagles Club from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The grand parade will start at 10 a.m. A poker run is scheduled to start after the grand parade. The Family Mini-Golf-O-Rama will be held at the country club from 1-3:30 p.m. The annual skate contest will take place at the skate park (located at Harrison Park) at 2 p.m. And “Bike at Night” will start at the Blackburn entrance to the Beaver Creek Trails at 7:30 p.m.