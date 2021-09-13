Yorkfest 2021 a success

YORK – Yorkfest was a great success again this year, with many participants in the parade and many turning out for the various events throughout the weekend.

In the parade, there were 22 trucks and other vehicles from local fire departments in the parade, making a grand statement as the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, was remembered.

In all, there were 75 entries in the parade, which began at 10 a.m., Saturday – before the temperatures got too hot and the weather was perfect for a fall parade in downtown York. The streets were lined with hundreds of onlookers and kids anxious to get some candy.

The Grand Parade included the band competition which the following entries: York Middle School, Deshler, Dorchester, McCool Junction, Centennial, Bruning-Davenport, Heartland, Blue Hill, Cross County High School, Giltner, Harvard and York High School. The overall winner of the bands was Heartland Community School. Winning Class A-B were York High School (first place) and York Middle School (second place). In Class C, the winner was Heartland with Cross County in second and Centennial in third. In Class D, McCool was the winner with Blue Hill taking second and Harvard taking third.

According to the York Chamber of Commerce, the float winners from the parade were the following: