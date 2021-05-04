York woman's meth case bound over to District Court

YORK – A case involving the possession of methamphetamine, which was filed against a York woman, has been bound over to District Court.
Barb Peach, 48, has been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
She waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to an affidavit filed by the investigating officer from the York Police Department, law enforcement officials were informed there had been an increased amount of foot and vehicle traffic at the place Peach was residing. Officers contacted Peach’s probation officer and they agreed a probation-related search would need to occur.
Officers and her probation officer went to her residence to conduct the search.
During that search, it is alleged they found a spoon with a white crystal-like substance which tested positive as being methamphetamine. A glass pipe with white residue was found which also tested positive for methamphetamine. One green and blue glass pipe was found containing burned marijuana. They also allegedly found a blue and black case with a clear glass pipe, a mirror with a green-like substance identified as marijuana, two THC wax containers with residue, three hypodermic needles and a plastic container with hypodermic needle caps. Also in the blue case, they found a pink container with multiple Q-tips (according to the affidavit), multiple small clear baggies with white residue – one of the clear plastic baggies tested positive for methamphetamine. They said they also found a butane torch and a rubber smoking device with burned marijuana.