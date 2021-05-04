York woman's meth case bound over to District Court

YORK – A case involving the possession of methamphetamine, which was filed against a York woman, has been bound over to District Court.

Barb Peach, 48, has been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

She waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to an affidavit filed by the investigating officer from the York Police Department, law enforcement officials were informed there had been an increased amount of foot and vehicle traffic at the place Peach was residing. Officers contacted Peach’s probation officer and they agreed a probation-related search would need to occur.

Officers and her probation officer went to her residence to conduct the search.