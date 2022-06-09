York woman sentenced to probation in deadly weapon case, after stabbing herself

YORK – Kaytlin N. Armstrong, 24, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case that initially involved the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempt of a Class 2A felony assault.

The case began in the middle of the night when the York Police Department received a report that a woman had arrived at York General Hospital with stab wounds to her leg, which she said at the time were to have been inflicted by accident (according to court documents).

According to the affidavit filed with the court, officers went to the hospital and found her described vehicle in the parking lot. Through the window, “officers could see a significant amount of coagulated blood on the driver’s seat and located drops of blood tracking from the vehicle to the interior of the hospital.”

The woman, who was admitted, identified herself to officers as Kaytlin Armstrong. “She advised officers she had inflicted the wound to her leg on accident, because she was trying to close a switch blade knife and give it to her boyfriend who was leaving the apartment. She admitted that she had grabbed the knife and she was angry and upset during an argument. When asked about the three separate wounds to her leg, she said she had tried to close the knife three different times and had not felt the injuries as they were being sustained. She later did advise officers that she was aware when she pushed the blade into her leg that it could potentially cause harm and she was not thinking straight when she pushed it into her leg.”

About a half hour later, the York County Communications Center received additional information from another party who said Armstrong had tried to stab the man she referred to as her boyfriend. They also were given information that she had stabbed herself during the incident as well.

Police went to that location and the boyfriend said they had gotten into an argument and she had scratched him on the arm with her fingernails. Scratch marks were seen by officers.

He told police, according to court documents, that Armstrong went to his belongings and opened a switchblade and then raised it above her head and walked toward him. He said he believed she was going to hurt him with it. At that point, he said she stabbed herself in the leg three times. He said Armstrong asked him to take her to the hospital but he told her he could not because he was scared of her. He said she then left on her own to go to the hospital.

Officers saw blood in the apartment and on the knife in question which was in excess of three inches long and capable of doing serious bodily harm.

When Armstrong was arrested and asked about the injuries to the man’s arm, she said “he was a cutter,” according to court documents. The officer does note she had blood under her fingernails. She said she never assaulted him and did not raise the blade toward him and never raised her arms above her head.

Initially, she was charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempt of a Class 2A felony. As part of a plea agreement, those were amended to one count of third degree domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This past week in York County District Court, she was sentenced to two years of traditional probation.