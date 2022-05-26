York woman sentenced to probation for failure to comply as sex offender

YORK – Tambra Patz, 53, of York, was sentenced this week in a case involving her non-compliance as a registered sex offender.

Investigators said she failed to provide required information to local authorities, as she is legally bound to do so as a lifetime registrant in the state of Nebraska.

She was convicted in Kern County, Calif., in February of 1999 of oral copulation with a person under 18 and sex with a minor.

Court documents also indicate she was convicted of failure to register (as a sex offender) in York County, in March 2012.

Because she had been convicted of failure to register in the past, the initial charge against her was a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-20 years in prison upon conviction.

Due to a plea agreement, the charge was amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony. She pleaded no contest to that amended charge.

This week, she was sentenced to three years of traditional probation with three 30-day stints in jail, to be served in the future, unless she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.