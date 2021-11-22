 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York woman sentenced to prison for meth possession
0 comments
top story

York woman sentenced to prison for meth possession

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Addition Sheriff stock
YNT / Eric J Eckert

YORK – Rachelle Gunhammer, 27, of York, earlier pleaded no contest to methamphetamine possession in York County District Court and she was sentenced to prison this past week in York County District Court.

She was initially also charged with committing child abuse negligently – but that was dropped after a probable cause hearing.

According to court documents, Gunhammer was on probation and an officer with the York Police Department conducted a probation search of her home.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the search, the officer says he found a bag containing approximately a gram of methamphetamine, a cut straw, several needle caps and an unused needle.

He said the suspected methamphetamine later tested positive as being what the officer suspected.

Gunhammer was on probation for a conviction of possession of a controlled substance, at the time of the police search of her residence.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced her to a term of 18 months in prison with credit for four days already served. She was also ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News