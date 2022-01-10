 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York woman sentenced in meth possession case
York woman sentenced in meth possession case

YORK – Barbara Peach, 48, of York has been sentenced to probation in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, this case began when the York Police Department received information about “increased foot and vehicle traffic” at her residence in York.

Peach was on probation and her probation officer agreed that a probation search would need to occur, according to the court documents.

During that search, police found “a spoon with a white crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine; a glass pipe with white residue which also tested positive for methamphetamine; one green and blue glass pipe with burned marijuana; a mirror with a green-like substance which was identified as marijuana; a blue and black case with a clear glass pipe; two THC wax containers with residue; three hypodermic needles; a plastic container with hypodermic needle caps; a pink container with multiple Q-tips; multiple small clear bags with white residue; a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine; a blue butane torch; and a green and blue rubber smoking device with burned marijuana.”

She pleaded no contest to the original charge, which is a Class 4 felony and carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-related supervision.

She was sentenced to three years of traditional probation to include three 30-day future stints in jail which can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation. She was given credit for 13 days already served.

