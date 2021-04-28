York woman sent to prison on delivery conviction

“Keep in mind, while she did abscond, she also did turn herself in,” her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel, said this week in court. “The fear of her sentence got the better of her. She’s now ready to face the consequences. This was an earlier case and today’s penalties would be substantially less than they were back then. She’s prepared now to address her problems better than she was before.”

“The nature of this involved selling controlled substances and the court does not understand why you left, based on what your attorney said,” Judge Stecker said to Gravert. “If you would have simply complied, that would have been your sentence. You chose not to use the services provided to you and you took off. You didn’t fulfill any of the terms expected of you. You told probation officers you don’t want to be on probation. The court doesn’t accept that statement of under current terms the sentence would be much less. Failing on probation in the manner in which you did shows you are not fit for probation. You are in need of correctional treatment.”