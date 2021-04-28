York woman sent to prison on delivery conviction

YORK – Debra Gravert, 45, of York, has been sentenced to a term of 1-2 years in prison on a conviction of delivery of a controlled substance.
This is an older case for which she was initially sentenced to probation.
But upon her absconding, not reporting to probation and moving to another state, probation was revoked and she was resentenced this week by York County District Judge James Stecker.
This case stemmed from an ongoing undercover investigation in York, which was conducted by the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP). According to court documents, a confidential informant was in contact with Gravert who said she could sell some “Kind Bud.” This was explained to be a marijuana product.
Arrangements were made for the informant to meet Gravert at a local hotel where she worked, on two separate occasions. On both occasions, investigators said they watched, listened to the transactions and made recordings of the conversations.
Investigators said in their affidavit that after the transactions took place, the marijuana was then turned over to RAP.
She was initially charged with two counts. One was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
She was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony, and was given probation.
But upon not fulfilling her probation, she was brought back to court.
“Keep in mind, while she did abscond, she also did turn herself in,” her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel, said this week in court. “The fear of her sentence got the better of her. She’s now ready to face the consequences. This was an earlier case and today’s penalties would be substantially less than they were back then. She’s prepared now to address her problems better than she was before.”
“The nature of this involved selling controlled substances and the court does not understand why you left, based on what your attorney said,” Judge Stecker said to Gravert. “If you would have simply complied, that would have been your sentence. You chose not to use the services provided to you and you took off. You didn’t fulfill any of the terms expected of you. You told probation officers you don’t want to be on probation. The court doesn’t accept that statement of under current terms the sentence would be much less. Failing on probation in the manner in which you did shows you are not fit for probation. You are in need of correctional treatment.”
Gravert was given credit for 59 days already served in the York County Jail.