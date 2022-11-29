York woman sent to prison for passing counterfeit money

YORK – Hannah Lembke, 22, of Fremont (with her previous address being listed as York), was sentenced to three years of probation, in June of 2019, in a case where she was convicted of passing counterfeit money in York at several businesses.

This past week, she was sentenced to prison because she violated the terms of her probation.

She is the co-defendant of Matthew S. Layman, who has already been sent to prison for the forgery conviction as well as creating a stand-off with local police at the time of his arrest.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed against Layman, this case began on Aug. 28, 2018, when the York Police Department received information about the two trying to pass counterfeit money at local businesses.

Court documents in Lembke’s case say the two were passing fake $100 bills.

The court documents indicate that police went to a local hotel where the two were said to be staying and it was there that Lembke was taken into custody. Investigators say that Layman, however, was able to evade arrest at that time.

The next day, officers said they learned that Layman had contacted the hotel in an effort to retrieve items he had left behind. The police said the items had already been seized, which included syringes, items with methamphetamine residue, computers and counterfeit money.

Through their investigation, officers were given information that Layman was hiding in a camper on a property along East Avenue in York.

When they arrived, officers discovered the camper was locked and that a window had been altered. When an officer attempted to go through the window, in an effort to extract Layman from the camper, the defendant yelled to police that “he had a gun and would shoot himself if they entered.”

The police officers backed away from the camper and called for assistance, which included more officers with the police department, the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team and the York County Sheriff’s Department.

A stand-off began, with Layman in the camper and law enforcement surrounding the scene outside.

According to court documents, during this time, investigators received a report from dispatch that someone had called them from a cell phone reporting a bank robbery in downtown York. It was established that this was a false report and that no bank robbery was underway. The dispatchers had the phone number from which the false report was made.

Then, Layman (still inside the camper) called 911 and asked to talk to Lembke as he knew she was in custody at the jail. Dispatchers told officers that Layman made that call from the same phone number as the earlier false robbery claim.

The stand-off continued for about a half-hour and then Layman exited the camper and was arrested without incident.

Investigators found the phone, counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine residue in the camper as well.

Regarding Lembke, this past week she was sentenced to 18 months in prison for first degree forgery and 18 months in prison for attempt of a Class 3 felony. She was given credit for 125 days already served. When she is released from prison, she will be on post-release supervision for 24 months.