York woman sent to prison for fourth DUI

YORK – Kimberly S. Knight, 48, of York, was sentenced to prison this week, in York County District Court, for fourth offense driving under the influence.
Initially, she was also charged with driving under revocation and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Those were dismissed as part of an earlier plea agreement.
The case began when a York Police officer was informed that a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle which was parked in the 1300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue at 4:30 p.m.
When the officer arrived, he said he found Knight in the driver’s seat, with her head resting on the steering wheel of the vehicle, which was running with the keys in the ignition.
According to court documents, after the officer made several attempts to gain her attention, she opened the door.
The officer says in the court affidavit that in the middle console, he found a mostly consumed bottle of Smirnoff with approximately 1 ½ inch of alcohol left in the bottle.
The officer says when she exited the vehicle, he observed her speech to be slurred.
He said she failed field sobriety tests and then tested at .185 on the preliminary breath test.
It was also noted in court documents that during an inventory of the vehicle, a sergeant with the police department located a glasses case with two clear glass pipes which tested positive for methamphetamine, two unused syringes and a glass vile.
Officers said that while at the jail, she submitted to a breathalyzer test and tested at .138 (.08 is the legal limit).
This past week, her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel told the court she had already served 269 days in jail. He acknowledged “she has a criminal history that goes back a long way and covers about anything you can think of. She understands, looking at her life, she’s done things wrong and is now looking forward with the goal of sobriety. She’s determined to move forward toward a better life.
“You have a long criminal history,” Judge Stecker said to Knight. He read a list of prior offenses and convictions which included theft, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, two more thefts, driving under revocation, another theft, writing bad checks, two more thefts, assault, shoplifting, DUI and domestic assault. “You are not fit for probation and you have not led a law abiding life.”
For the Class 3A felony, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 269 days already served. Once released, she was ordered to 18 months of post-release supervision. Her driver’s license was revoked for 15 years and she was fined $2,000. She also has to continuously wear an alcohol monitoring device for the first 180 days of her post-release supervision.