York woman sent to prison for dealing meth

“The defendant was on probation when she caught this case,” said York County Attorney John Lyons, “and that is significant. Also, a motion to revoke that probation was filed. And she had a prior unsatisfactory probation. There was evidence of drug dealing. She didn’t even make an attempt to fight to get probation as she didn’t meet with them or get her evaluation. She is aware she has mental health problems yet she continues to worsen them with drug use. I also object to her serving a term in the county jail as there are more services for her in the department of correctional services. She says she is open to treatment if the court orders her to do so – that is not a recipe for success. Probation is for defendants who want help. I don’t see any accountability from her. We are recommending a straight sentence.”